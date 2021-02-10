EAU CLAIRE — A Durand man has been arrested for drunken driving for the 10th time since 1995.
Douglas R. Van Buskirk, 58, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of 10th-offense operating while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation.
A $5,000 cash bail was set for Van Buskirk, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and not drive a motorcycle.
Van Buskirk returns to court March 22.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies were called to Mega Holiday, 6126 Texaco Drive, in the town of Union at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to check on a man who came into the store and bought alcohol.
The man smelled of intoxicants. He also appeared to be intoxicated by his body language.
The man then left the store and traveled to the Mega Holiday on Truax Boulevard.
A clerk at the first store took down the man’s license plate number, which registered to Van Buskirk.
A deputy went to the second store and was told Van Buskirk was in the bathroom.
Van Buskirk initially told the deputy he was not drinking alcohol. But he admitted buying a four-pack of beer.
Van Buskirk denied driving from the first convenience store to the second store. He said someone else drove but he didn’t know where they went.
Deputies asked Van Buskirk about the last time he drank alcoholic beverages, and he admitted to having a couple of beers earlier that day between midnight and 3 a.m.
Deputies learned Van Buskirk’s driving privileges were revoked for previous drunken driving offenses. He was arrested for operating after revocation.
After he was placed in a squad car, a deputy could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from Van Buskirk’s breath.
Van Buskirk refused to perform field sobriety tests.
Van Buskirk was taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for a blood draw.
When Van Buskirk was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail, a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.115.
Van Buskirk is required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle he owns or operates. He also has a .02 blood alcohol restriction on his driver’s license.
Van Buskirk was previously convicted of drunken driving in June 1995 in Iowa, in October 1997, October 2007, June 2008, April 2011 and December 2016 in Eau Claire County, in October 2005 in Dunn County, and in July 2006 and December 2016 in Pepin County.