EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire's drive-thru voting site opened on Tuesday morning for residents looking to cast ballots before the April 5 election.
The voting site in the parking lot behind City Hall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through April 1. That lot is accessible from South Dewey Street.
Voters can register and cast a ballot there in spring elections for Eau Claire City Council, County Board, school board and three judge seats.
Eight candidates are running for five at-large seats on the City Council. Incumbents Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones are running along with newcomers Robert Carr, Charles Johnson, Larry Mboga, Joshua Miller, Mark Richter and Brian Trowbridge.
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Eau Claire school board. Incumbents Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson are running along with contenders Corey Cronrath, Stephanie Farrar, Melissa Winter and Nicole Everson.
Of the 29 seats on the Eau Claire County Board, 21 of them have contested elections, though not all of them are for supervisory districts located within city limits.
The three judge positions on Eau Claire ballots are all uncontested races. Judge John Manydeeds is running for another term presiding over Eau Claire County Circuit Court Branch 1. Eau Claire attorney Beverly Wickstrom is running unopposed for the newly created Branch 6 judge seat in Eau Claire County. And for a state Court of Appeals District 3 seat, incumbent Judge Thomas Hruz is the only person running.
Ballot drop boxes are no longer allowed in Wisconsin, but voters can still request an absentee ballot that can be mailed in or returned in-person to local election officials. Absentee ballots can be returned to the drive-thru voting site or during business hours at the Elections Office in City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St. They can also be brought to your polling site between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 5.
To request an absentee ballot or get more information on the races you can cast a vote in, go online to myvote.wi.gov. Eau Claire city residents can also call the Elections Office at 715-839-4913.