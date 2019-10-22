Adding some night hours for early voting before next year’s elections is already in Eau Claire’s proposed budget, but a couple council members may seek even more ways to give people a chance to cast ballots before elections in 2020.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert said he’s volunteered at a polling place in previous years and saw long lines for those looking to register on Election Day, making voting more time-consuming for them.
“It still seems to be a problem every election,” he said about registration lines, specifically at polling places on and near UW-Eau Claire campus where students vote.
With 2020’s slate of elections including a presidential primary in spring and November general election for the president, Gragert said those are expected to boost student voter turnout. Gragert said he’s been talking with Councilwoman Kate Beaton in recent weeks about ways to improve early voting.
At Tuesday evening’s city budget work session, Gragert said he may seek a budget amendment to expand early voting opportunities. He mentioned the possibility of an early voting site on the UW-Eau Claire campus in addition to the elections office downtown at City Hall.
“There may be interest in other parts of the community, too,” he said of early voting sites.
Gragert was not yet ready to announce a proposed budget amendment for additional early voting sites on Tuesday, but inquired about it so city staff could estimate what that might cost.
Finance director Jay Winzenz said if there’s a bottleneck at certain voting sites for same-day registration, there could be other ways to deal with that.
“If that’s part of the problem, there may be a way to address that without setting up another early voting site,” Winzenz said.
Councilwoman Emily Berge suggested that local volunteer organization Chippewa Valley Votes could be asked to bring one of its voter registration drives before elections to polling places that get slowed down by large numbers of registrations.
Councilwoman Emily Anderson suggested that volunteers could also provide information on how to use city buses to get to City Hall, where there is early voting in weeks before elections.
Should Gragert pursue a budget amendment to fund more early voting opportunities, it would be brought forward when the 2020 budget is scheduled for approval next month.
Already included in the budget is $8,000 to expand hours for early voting at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St. That in-person absentee voting has traditionally been 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays leading up to elections, but the new funding will keep the elections office open until 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays in weeks close to elections.