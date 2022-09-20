092122_dr_Academy_2a

Eau Claire Academy, 550 N. Dewey St., is closing its residential program for children and adolescents this fall.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — A residential facility that has treated thousands of troubled children over the past 55 years will close this fall.

Clinicare Corp. announced Tuesday that the Eau Claire Academy, 550 N. Dewey St., will have its last resident leave by Nov. 12 and end operations in the large building there.

