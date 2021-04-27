EAU CLAIRE — An apartment building that would bring units priced for low-income families to Eau Claire’s east side won $800,000 in federal housing tax credits on Tuesday.
Prairie Heights Residences, which is slated for vacant land on the northeast corner of Birch Street and River Prairie Drive, was among 33 projects throughout the state to get a piece of $35.1 million in housing tax credits available this year.
“The first piece you need to nail down is the tax credit piece,” said Peter Kilde, executive director of Glenwood City-based West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency, which will own the new Eau Claire building.
Prairie Heights Residences will have 60 apartments, with 51 of them with rents priced specifically so low-income people can afford to live there. This was a reduced plan for the development, which had previously sought $1.15 million in tax credits to help build 80 apartments, but did not get chosen last year.
“It was scaled back so it scored sufficiently to be funded,” Kilde said, alluding to the competitive evaluation process that projects go through.
With the tax credits secured, Kilde said next steps include seeking funding from public programs as well as private investors. It’s premature to offer a precise estimate for when construction could start, but if all of the financing and approvals go smoothly it could be within a year, Kilde said.
“Affordable housing development is not for the faint of heart,” he added.
Ivan Gamboa, chairman of the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority, echoed that sentiment during the agency’s webinar on Tuesday when winners of the competitive credits were announced.
“The cost of development today is too high for affordable rents to generate enough cash flow,” he said, adding that’s especially true for smaller housing efforts in rural areas.
Housing developers that will receive the tax credits sell them to investors, who are looking to reduce their tax liabilities, as an incentive to get involved. Based on prior experience, the tax credits announced Tuesday will result in about $275 million in private investment in the selected affordable housing developments, according to Joaquin Altoro, CEO of WHEDA.
“Housing is economic development and the awards today will leverage millions in private investment, create jobs and strengthen our workforce,” he said.
During Tuesday’s webinar, tax credits for projects in 19 Wisconsin communities were approved. Combined they include 2,343 housing units, with 2,200 of them being built specifically to house low-income people.
Numerous projects that applied did not receive credits as there were $57 million in requests but only $35.1 million available.
“Demand for these highly competitive tax credits continues to outstrip supply,” Gov. Tony Evers said during Tuesday’s webinar.
The federal and state governments provide the credits, and Evers is looking to have Wisconsin up its contribution.
Currently chipping in $7 million annually, Evers’ 2021-23 budget proposal is to increase that to $10 million. The Democratic governor’s proposal is currently under the state Joint Finance Committee’s consideration before it will go to the Republican-controlled state Legislature for a decision prior to the fiscal year’s July 1 start.
Aside from Prairie Heights Residences in Eau Claire, other affordable housing developments planned in west-central Wisconsin that applied for tax credits did not get them.
Those included a 50-unit apartment building planned for low-income seniors in New Richmond and transforming an existing building in Rice Lake into 47 apartments for low-income tenants.
The New Richmond building sought between $800,000 and $908,000 in tax credits, while the Rice Lake project hoped for $800,000 to $1.34 million from the program.
Another project that West CAP is the prospective owner of — a 50-unit apartment building for low-income families planned in Ellsworth — missed out on $800,000 in tax credits by coming in just one point below the competition, Kilde said.