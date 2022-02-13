EAU CLAIRE — The state refugee coordinator has approved Eau Claire as a site for resettlement of Afghan refugees.
Roughly 10 Afghan men are expected to begin arriving in Eau Claire this week from an out-of-state U.S. military base, according to Ginny Close, a leader of the local interfaith group that sought the approval.
Welcoming New Neighbors-NW WI Refugee Resettlement will be the co-sponsoring organization working with Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
Mary Flynn, program manager for Luthern Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, said the state refugee coordinator approved the plan for resettling refugees in Eau Claire on Thursday.
LSS required an exception from the federal government to approve resettlement to a community more than 100 miles from its home office in Milwaukee.
The plan calls for a welcoming support network in Eau Claire that would partner with LSS Refugee Resettlement to provide services to any individuals placed in Eau Claire.
“The network is comprised of a collaborative network of community and religious groups moved to act in a humanitarian way to the Afghan evacuation crisis,” Flynn said. “This collaborative effort is a reflection of a community inspired to come together and do good together.”
Welcoming New Neighbors sought multiple Afghan refugees so they could support each other and benefit from having others around who understand their native languages and culture. LSS has indicated the incoming refugees speak at least three languages, but their level of English proficiency is not immediately known.
Considering the short time frame, the incoming refugees, expected to range in age from 22 to 63, are likely to begin their time in Eau Claire by staying in a motel until the volunteer host group is able to secure housing.
Now that the group knows how many refugees are coming, it can start the search for scarce affordable housing options. The group is seeking three or four houses or apartments, each with two or three bedrooms and located on a bus line.
“We are now going full blast at securing housing,” Close said.
The quick turnaround from resettlement approval to refugees arriving, Flynn said, is the result of the Afghan placement effort being a high humanitarian priority for the United States.
All individuals arriving in the U.S. through the resettlement process go through pre-arrival processing and background checks at the highest levels of government, Flynn said, adding that many of the Afghan refugees provided significant support and expertise to the U.S. government, military or corporations before the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in August after a 20-year military presence.
While many Welcoming New Neighbors volunteers initially assumed they might be resettling Afghan families, Close was heartened to hear several volunteers say on a video conference call when the announcement was made that they were eager to help any refugees who needed it.
“It was good to hear people say their overriding motivation was to welcome new neighbors and it didn’t really matter whether they were alone at this point or parts of families,” she said, noting that volunteers don’t know if the refugees have family left behind in Afghanistan.
Welcoming New Neighbors participants will undergo training beginning this week from LSS regarding the needs of refugees and guidelines about how they should be treated. In addition to housing, the group will help set them them up with food, home furnishings, clothing and other daily living supplies.
“Our goal is to help them move toward self-sufficiency and independence as soon as possible,” Close said. “We’ll be trying to connect them with employers as soon as they get rested up.”
Close looks forward to aiding the refugees but also believes resettling the Afghans in Eau Claire will benefit the community.
“In the long run, we’ll be a more diverse and inclusive community for having them here just as we have become with the Hmong community here,” she said. “It is my firm belief that we are all neighbors no matter where we are and we need to support each other however we need to be supported.”