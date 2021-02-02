EAU CLAIRE — Joining other large Wisconsin communities that have their own face mask mandates ready if a statewide order is struck down, Eau Claire city officials unanimously approved an ordinance on Tuesday.
During a special meeting the City Council voted 11-0 to approve the local measure following a public hearing with people speaking both for and against the issue.
“We need to protect the community as a whole,” Councilman John Lor said.
He’s had personal experience with coronavirus with five members of his family, including himself, coming down with COVID-19.
“When I first got it, over the first three to four days I though I would die,” he said, speaking at the council meeting held via internet videoconference.
Still recovering after contracting the illness in mid-January, Lor said the city ordinance will prevent further disease spread in Eau Claire.
He’s not the only city official directly affected by COVID-19 as Councilwoman Kate Beaton said at a previous meeting that she’s recovered from having the virus and other council members spoke about losing loved ones to the disease.
Council President Terry Weld said he trusts in the data, surveys and advice presented by public health experts. Before voting for the ordinance, Weld said the local action will make a difference if the statewide order is stopped.
“It’s vital we have something in place to continue the work that’s been done and not take a step back,” he said.
An online survey available on the city’s website from Friday afternoon until Tuesday’s meeting showed support for Eau Claire’s ordinance.
There were 3,195 people who responded by 4 p.m. Tuesday — 59% in favor of the local mandate and 41% against it, said interim City Manager David Solberg.
Councilwoman Emily Berge noted that other large Wisconsin communities have already enacted their own mask mandates.
Eau Claire joins other Wisconsin communities that have their own policies requiring the use of face masks, according to a partial list that city staff prepared for the council’s information.
Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine, Whitewater, De Pere and Bayfield all have local mask ordinances already in place. Dane County and Madison have included a face mask requirement in emergency orders that have been renewed monthly. Cities of Beloit, Superior and Wausau all have mask-wearing resolutions, which don’t carry the same weight as enforceable ordinances.
What it would do
Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask order is currently in effect until March 20. However, there have been lawsuits challenging it and Republicans in the state Legislature are looking to strike it down as well. The state Senate already voted against it and a decision in the state Assembly is on hold while a question over its impact on federal food assistance funding is pending.
The city ordinance requires people ages 5 and older to wear face masks inside buildings — including businesses and schools, but not private residences. Exceptions are included in the ordinance for people with breathing problems or medical issues that make it difficult to wear a mask. Activities such as eating, drinking, swimming, sleeping, speaking in front of a group and communicating with a deaf person are also excluded from the mask requirement.
Public entrances at buildings also must have signs posted at them to inform people that face coverings are required inside.
Violating the ordinance may result in a $200 citation under the ordinance — the same size fine in Evers’ current statewide mask order.
Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said the state hasn’t been out fining people for violations.
“Very few if no movement forward with an individual citation has happened with the state order,” she said.
For a local mandate, she said public health doesn’t have the “infrastructure” to go out and police individuals — actively looking for people not wearing masks and fining them.
“It’s not our position to walk to individuals and have citation interaction with them,” Giese said.
In cases where violations are brought to the local health department’s attention, she said educating people on the importance of wearing masks is done first and there would be ongoing discussions. Only if there’s a situation flagrant, repeated violations that pose a clear threat to the community would there be talks of issuing a citation, Giese said.
“Our goal is to set a basic community standard,” she said about the overall intent of the local ordinance.
The city’s mask mandate has an end date of June 30, but the City Council could decide to make the ordinance last shorter or longer in a vote at a future meeting.
Hearing from many
The City Council’s Tuesday afternoon public hearing lasted almost 1½ hours with 26 people speaking on the ordinance. There were 16 who spoke against it and 10 supporting it.
Eau Claire resident Thomas Elbert acknowledged and agreed with those who say wearing face masks is uncomfortable. But he said he abides by requirements as they are intended to protect people from spreading coronavirus.
“Whenever I put one on, I think this short-term annoyance may save another person’s life,” he said.
Opponents contended that forcing people to wear masks is a violation of their civil liberties.
“It is not anyone’s job but my own to care for my safety and health — especially not the government,” said Missy Vircks, who lives just outside Eau Claire city limits.
She said she’s been bullied by people for not wearing a mask, but she will not comply with a mandate.
Sarah Thielen, a registered nurse and lifelong Eau Claire resident, disputed the allegation from opponents that wearing a mask infringes on their constitutional rights.
“We do not have a constitutional right to harm others,” she said during her comments Tuesday afternoon in support of the local mandate.
Rachel Preston, who identified herself as a local dental office employee, said public health officials should be espousing the benefits of exercising, eating healthy and getting plenty of vitamin D over requiring people to wear a face mask.
Preston said she feels deeply saddened in these times and that public health is driving a wedge into the community.
“This is what it’s come down to — if you don’t wear a mask, you’re a narcissist or grandma killer?” she said to the City Council.
Preston said wearing a mask should be a personal choice so individuals can take accountability for their own health.
Eau Claire resident True Vue said the issue of wearing masks goes beyond the individual and involves the health of the entire community.
“This is more than just your right. This is the right of everyone’s lives,” she said in response to mandate opponents.
Vue then urged people to look at COVID-19 as a common enemy that targets everyone, regardless of their beliefs.
“We are facing an enemy who doesn’t care what you think or what I think,” she said. “It just wants to survive.”