A hill on the edge of Eau Claire’s downtown will be home to this year’s July 4 fireworks show, the City Council affirmed Tuesday.
Moving the fireworks show from its usual location in Carson Park is being done to deter large gatherings during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while making it visible to more people from where they live.
“We have changed our location so residents of the city of Eau Claire don’t have to go anywhere,” community services director Jeff Pippenger said.
The Plank Hill, which is between Forest Hill Cemetery and Harding Avenue, was chosen as the launch site as it is on high ground so the fireworks could be seen from more people’s backyards than other potential locations in Eau Claire. To dissuade people from going to the cemetery to watch the fireworks, the city will block entrances to it at 5 p.m. on July 4.
Bringing fireworks to the East Side Hill Neighborhood raised debate among council members on how the noise could bother pets, children and others living in houses nearby, and bring more traffic to the area.
“I have some major concerns about lighting off these fireworks in a residential area,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said during Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting.
While the intent of the new location is to reduce large gatherings, he argued that people from other parts of Eau Claire will still drive to get closer to the show and clog the streets near the cemetery.
“I just don’t see frankly that people are going to pull up a lawn chair in Putnam Heights and watch from their lawn,” he said.
Werthmann proposed keeping the fireworks show in Carson Park, which would require telling people who had been there for a picnic or gathering earlier on July 4 to leave before the fireworks show.
But his amended plan failed to garner enough support, failing in a 3-8 vote, as other council members voiced logistical concerns about clearing people out of a popular city park on a holiday as well as how visible the show would look from there.
“Fewer people would see them in Carson Park than this other location,” council President Terry Weld said.
He added that holding a July 4 fireworks show will be good for the community after it has been dealing with restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic for months.
Weld said he hopes this change is just a once-in-a-lifetime thing and next year the fireworks show can return to Carson Park to follow the family events and baseball game usually held there on July 4.
Changing the location of this year’s fireworks show to Plank Hill was approved 10-1 by the council with Werthmann casting the lone dissenting vote.
Chickenkeeping license OK’d
An East Side Hill neighborhood resident will get a license for keeping backyard chickens, the council decided Tuesday in a 10-1 vote with Councilman David Klinkhammer being the lone dissenter.
Mandi Flick had been raising hens in her backyard for several months, but neighbors complained about noise, odors and a chicken that escaped the yard on an occasion. Eau Claire City-County Health Department employees found that in addition to not having a license, Flick’s chicken coop didn’t meet all city requirements. She agreed to improve the coop and apply for a license.
Werthmann, who had led the push to allow chickens in the city, said it’s important for people to apply for a license and talk to their neighbors before bringing in the birds.
“It’s unfortunate this is the path this took,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot easier with your neighbors if you’re going though the proper procedures.”
Although the council granted its approval, city health officials still need to verify Flick has met all the criteria needed to get the license.
“All the boxes have to be checked before the health department approves a license,” assistant city attorney Jenessa Stromberger said to the council.
The city approved a law in November 2018 that allowed residents to keep up to five hens in their backyards with a city license. Usually the licenses are granted by city staff, but this was the first time it fell to the City Council to make a decision due to neighbor objections and requesting one after-the-fact.
Buildings reopen somewhat
City Hall and other municipal buildings reopened to the public this week for limited hours so people could conduct in-person business by appointment.
Visitors can call ahead to schedule an appointment to visit city buildings from 9 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 4 p.m. on weekdays, City Manager Dale Peters said.
The buildings closed to the public on March 24 as a precaution to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Many city employees have been working from their homes since then, but Peters said staff are gradually returning to their offices.
“We are having employees return in small groups,” he said.
However, he noted the city is trying to avoid having employees work close to each other while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.
Other Business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• A plan on how to spend $1.2 million in federal grant money coming to Eau Claire was approved by the council.
• The council issued a statement denouncing the death of George Floyd and committing to do its part to address disparities in health, social and economic prosperity.