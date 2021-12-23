EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire area is among the majority of places in Wisconsin that set new record low rates for unemployment last month.
Beating the record low jobless rate of 1.9% set in October, the Eau Claire metropolitan area's unemployment situation improved further in November, reaching an unheard of 1.6%. A year before, the metro area consisting of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties had an unemployment rate of 3.6%.
Unemployment fell in all of Wisconsin's counties, big cities and metro areas last month, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.
Out of Wisconsin's 72 counties, 61 of them set new record low jobless rates in November.
Unemployment rates ranged from a low of 1.2% in Lafayette County in southern Wisconsin to 4.1% in Menominee County, an Indian reservation on the eastern side of the state.
The majority of Wisconsin counties now have unemployment rates below 2%.
Locally, Eau Claire County's 1.5% jobless rate for November ranks the sixth lowest in the state. Sixteen other counties also are tied at that same rate, including Clark, Pepin, Marathon and La Crosse counties.
Also in the Chippewa Valley, both Chippewa and Dunn counties had 1.7% unemployment rates last month, each improving on October's 2%.
Statewide unemployment reached 3% last month, tying a record low seen in November 2018, according to a Department of Workforce Development news release issued last week. Wisconsin's unemployment rate was better than the nation's 4.2%.
"Wisconsin's historic employment performance for November gives us another reason to applaud the competitiveness of employers and work ethic of residents throughout the state," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in the news release.
Employment grew significantly over the past year in the state. As of last month, the over 3 million people with jobs in Wisconsin was up by 93,400 from November 2020's seasonally adjusted figure.
During the past 12 months, the number of employed people in the Eau Claire metro area has grown by 2,600, reaching a total of 86,800 workers in November, according to labor statistics released this week.