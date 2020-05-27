The Eau Claire metro area lost nearly 15,000 jobs last month, according to Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development statistics showing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on various parts of the state.
There were 87,400 people employed during March in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties combined, but preliminary estimates from the state agency show that fell to 72,500 in April.
That resulted in a 13.4% unemployment rate for the Eau Claire metro, up from March’s 3.6% rate.
Jobless figures released last week showed the statewide unemployment rate had reached 14.1% and 385,900 private-sector jobs had been lost during April.
Statistics released on Wednesday show how different parts of the state fared while many businesses were closed due to Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order being in place throughout April. (State orders limiting gatherings and closing businesses took effect during the second half of March, after that month’s unemployment figures were already being tabulated.)
Scott Hodek, chief of the office of economic advisers at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said the degree of job losses in areas varied across the state depending on the kinds of businesses that drive their local economies.
“What you’re seeing there is the impact of industry and occupation mix,” he said.
While unemployment increased dramatically throughout the state, metro areas with more diverse economies fared better than spots that rely heavily on tourism.
Urban areas with higher amounts of manufacturing, health care, public service jobs that were deemed “essential” under state orders as well as office-type work that could be done remotely saw a smaller degree of job losses last month.
Hodek credits the Eau Claire area’s dynamic economy for keeping its unemployment under the state average, putting it among the Madison, La Crosse, Wausau, Appleton and Green Bay areas that managed to do the same. The highest unemployment rate of any metro area last month was the Janesville-Beloit area, which hit 17%.
Meanwhile vacation hot spots where lodging, restaurants, small shops and other tourism-related businesses contribute largely to their economies are seeing the highest unemployment.
Counties at 20% or higher unemployment include wooded parts of northern Wisconsin where many vacation homes are located, the Wisconsin Dells area known for its resorts and scenic Door County.
“Most of those tourism-related areas require people from outside coming in, and that has a lot to do with it,” Hodek said, noting that travel was discouraged last month.
There were 14 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties that hit an unemployment rate of 20% or higher last month.
Just one county — Lafayette in southern Wisconsin — avoided hitting double-digit unemployment by coming in at a rate of 9.7% last month. All others were above 10% or above.
The next local jobs report expected out a month from now is expected to have similar unemployment numbers, even though all Wisconsin businesses could reopen on the evening of May 13 due to a court ruling.
“We’ll definitely see high rates in May as well,” Hodek said.
Surveys that will be used to calculate May’s jobless figures were done earlier this month, coincidentally in the same week that the Wisconsin Supreme Court brought the state’s safer-at-home order to an abrupt end. While some of the May surveys may reflect a few businesses reopening, the full effect of the order’s end won’t be seen until June figures, which will be released in July.