EAU CLAIRE — In over a decade of helping orphaned, injured and ill animals recover at a rural property outside of Eau Claire, Elise Bauer has never handled this many in one year.
Last year set a new record for Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation with 414 animals including squirrels, raccoons, opossums, rabbits, foxes and various waterfowl brought to her home-based operation.
"We have been seeing an increase in the past few years,” Bauer said. "Definitely last year I really saw that increase."
The nonprofit organization, which opened in 2010 in the Eau Claire County town of Seymour, had previously averaged about 300 animals each year, but that has recently been going up. About 350 animals were brought there in 2020, but then the number shot up again in 2021.
Noticing the increase, Bauer and the rehabilitation program's board of directors recently tried to figure out what was going on.
"Ultimately I think it has to do with the pandemic,” Bauer said.
She believes that more people working from home, spending more time in their lawns and gardens, and taking up other outdoor pursuits contributed to the increase in animals brought to her door.
“They’re just more aware of their surroundings, they’re coming across those wild ones in need,” Bauer said.
Pandemic-inspired changes to how the home-based nonprofit animal rehabilitation organization runs also could've helped boost last year's numbers.
With in-person fundraising and educational opportunities called off, the organization switched to a greater use of its Facebook page and website.
“We probably did that more than we had done in prior years,” she said.
That online promoting likely raised awareness of Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation's services, leading to people bringing ill or injured animals from father away in west-central Wisconsin than Bauer normally sees.
For squirrels alone, Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation took in 133 during 2021. That included gray and red squirrels, flying and ground squirrels. Last year marked the first time that an albino squirrel — all white fur with red eyes — was brought there.
Other highlights for last year included releasing raccoons, bobcats, foxes, opossums, mallards, wood ducks and Canadian geese to the wild.
In addition to injured and abandoned animals brought to her, Bauer also says her phone was busier than normal from people calling for advice.
“Even that has increased,” she said.
During the spring and summer, 20 to 25 people call on an average day to ask about rescuing animals, Bauer estimates. Her phone gets especially busy after storms hit the area and people discover nests of baby animals that tumbled out of trees.
For many of these calls, she's able to tell people over the phone what to do so the nest is returned to a spot where the mother animal can find her babies and continue to nurture them.
Though it slows down somewhat in cold weather as many species enter hibernation, Bauer still keeps rescuing animals in winter. In recent days she's taken in a flying squirrel as well as advised residents about how to free a gray squirrel trapped in a bird feeder.
Local shelters that handle domesticated animals didn't see quite the same dramatic shift in their numbers during 2021.
"We did see adoptions grow in 2020 and then drop slightly in 2021, but our intakes/adoptions are pretty much in line with pre-pandemic," Shelly Janke, executive director of the Eau Claire County Humane Association said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Over 800 adoptions were made through the Eau Claire animal shelter last year.
There were over 1,300 animals brought to the shelter in 2021, down from the roughly 1,500 it averages annually, Janke said.
An Eleva facility that specializes in caring for senior dogs said its numbers haven't fluctuated during the pandemic.
“We’ve been full, but we always are because there’s a need,” said Amy Quella, executive director of Bob's House for Dogs.
The kennel-free facility accepts dogs that are elderly or have special needs. It primarily gets dogs from area shelters or rescue organizations. Some of the dogs get placed with households looking for older pets, but others stay at Bob's House for Dogs.
And Quella said a waiting list for dogs fit for Bob's House has remained through the pandemic.
"A break would've been nice," she said.