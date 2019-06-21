Before the curtain first rose for audiences at Pablo Center at the Confluence, the new downtown Eau Claire arts center had to make up some financial ground.
“We came into this fiscal year with $255,000 in the hole we had to make up,” executive director Jason Jon Anderson said.
On top of that was another $180,000 in other start-up costs to get the $60 million building ready for showtime in September.
“Those are not small numbers to overcome,” Anderson said.
A combination of higher than anticipated patronage during its inaugural season, conservative budgeting and lean staffing is leading the Pablo Center to project a $125,000 to $150,000 surplus for its first full fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The arts center brought in $2.77 million in revenue, which more than covered its $2.62 million in expenses, according to figures Anderson shared this week with the Leader-Telegram.
In addition to the confidence of a successful first season financially, the Pablo Center also learned more about its customer base and how far people will come to see a show in Eau Claire.
Wider audience
The fact that most people who bought tickets live in the Chippewa Valley was no surprise, but those who made a longer drive showed the new arts center’s reputation extended farther than expected.
Of tickets sold during the first season, 65% were bought by people from Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties, based on the center’s box office data.
Remaining sales were then mostly to patrons living in the Twin Cities, Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago and Duluth, Minn. A segment that Anderson took special note of was that the Minneapolis-St. Paul area accounted for 12% of overall ticket sales.
“We’re at the regional, semi-national level,” Anderson said.
Those guests were drawn in using a shoestring marketing approach mostly through social media after much of that part of the center’s budget had been consumed with start-up costs including building a website, creating logos and other branding. Next year there is more advertising and marketing planned in areas where ticket sales have shown there is an audience interested in going to the Pablo Center.
Drawing patrons from longer distances helps the center prove its case for getting $225,000 annually in hotel room taxes collected by the city, which are intended for attractions that encourage overnight visitors.
“We know that we’re driving room sales,” Anderson said.
Linda John, executive director of local convention and visitors bureau Visit Eau Claire, said the center is helping area hotels.
Locally founded software company Jamf hosted its annual SubZero employee conference in January at the Pablo Center.
“Room tax collections that month were up 8.1% and we attribute that growth to hosting that event during one of Eau Claire’s slowest tourism months,” John said in an email.
She’s also fielded interest from meeting planners interested in using the arts center in some way for reception space or providing entertainment for attendees.
“I expect us to continue to grow as an event venue,” Anderson said, but adding that Pablo Center will remain first and foremost an arts center.
This year’s surplus will go to the nonprofit group that was created to serve as owner of the arts center, which will use the money to pay off costs tied to the new building.
Brandon Riechers, president and CEO of Royal Credit Union, leads the ownership group’s board and said this year’s surplus will pay for the last of the bills from contractors for the building.
“The final construction costs will be paid in the next couple months,” he said.
However, the center still has some debt to pay off and yearly lease payments tied to insurance premiums, property management fees, tax preparation and audit services.
Riechers didn’t provide a dollar figure for how much debt the arts center has remaining from constructing its building. He did say that fundraising is ongoing and got a boost from the center’s gala opening and first season.
After building-related costs are paid off, the arts center’s future annual surpluses will be used to build up its reserve fund.
Filling seats
Beyond the positive financial figures, the center also showed that its audience has continued to grow.
In its first nine months, box office data showed more than 80,000 individuals bought tickets. But even more encouraging to Anderson is how many newcomers are trying out the Pablo Center.
On any given show day — not including Eau Claire theatre troupes with their well-established local fan bases — 60% of ticket buyers are first-time visitors, Anderson said.
Memberships to the center were nearly double the estimate made by the center before opening.
Before it closed, the downtown State Theatre’s membership rolls peaked at 600, Anderson said, and Pablo Center had hoped to see the same number in its first year.
Instead, more than 1,100 people have paid for one of the different tiers of memberships to the Pablo Center, which carry varying levels of perks and allow for buying tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
Shows consistently sold more seats than the 68% average the center had based its conservative budget on.
“We were in the 70th percentile the entire year,” Anderson said.
Some parts of the operation did experience struggles, he said, such as drink sales shortly after the building opened.
“We absolutely overprojected where beverages would perform at in at least the first four months of operation,” Anderson said.
The bars tweaked their selection to better meet patrons’ tastes and worked out a few operational kinks that improved beverage sales as the season went on.
One area that hasn’t been a money-maker but Anderson intends to keep around is the valet parking, which he sees as a good service to provide to customers.
Pablo is ending its year with 12 employees — two furnished through a lease from building tenant UW-Eau Claire, which began teaching multiple performing arts-related classes during its 2018-19 school year.
“That’s where we went very lean,” Anderson said of the staffing.
Summer, which is traditionally a slower time for arts centers, will give the employees some respite. But in following years, Anderson wants the Pablo Center “to build a robust summer season.”
For running events, Pablo Center has a roster of 85 part-time employees, which are a mix of those directly employed by the center and UW-Eau Claire’s usher corps.
Leading up to opening
Anderson kept the budget conservative and staffing lean to avoid ending up with a deficit. He acknowledged the pressure of having a successful first year for a prominent project that had endured some controversies leading up to its grand opening.
Local group Voters With Facts sued the city for its use of a tax increment financing district to provide some funding to the downtown Confluence Project, which includes the arts center. That case went to the state Supreme Court, which primarily decided in the city’s favor, but some issues were sent back to the county’s circuit court for a ruling.
And Anderson was the second executive director named to lead the arts center before the building’s opening. Original hire for the job Kevin Miller resigned in October 2017 after the arts center’s board learned that he had not completed degrees that were listed on his resume.
First pitched at a May 2012 news conference, the idea of a new arts center spent years of planning to prove its viability to potential donors, government officials and the general public.
That included a consultant’s report released in spring 2013, which devised a theoretical budget and slate of events for what was then envisioned as a three-theater venue.
Consulting firm VenuWorks projected that early design for a downtown Eau Claire arts center would bring in 181 different acts in its first year.
The smallest of the three theaters was cut in the design of the building, which has the 404-seat Jamf Theater and the 1,200-seat RCU Theater.
With two theaters, the Pablo Center ended up hosting 238 events during its inaugural season.
The VenuWorks report also had a smaller hypothetical budget for the arts center — about $1 million in expenses during its first full year and yielding a $100,773 surplus.
In the three years leading up to last autumn’s opening, the arts center’s planners also were crafting and revising budget projections, Anderson said.
“But you never know until you open the doors,” he said.