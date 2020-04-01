A piece of the $2.2 trillion federal relief and stimulus package made in response to the coronavirus pandemic is bound for Eau Claire, and local officials are eager to learn how it can be used to help the city.
On Tuesday, the city learned it would be getting $316,591 in additional funding in its Community Development Block Grant, a program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
But specifics on how that money is to be used to help people hit hard by precautions used to slow the spread of COVID-19 and exactly when the money will arrive were not yet known on Wednesday.
Keith Johnathan, executive director of the Eau Claire Housing Authority, learned the process cities will use to direct their added CDBG money will be faster than the usual process for determine how those federal grants should be spent.
“What it says to me is ‘As soon as this money is ready to go out, they’ll get it to us,’” Johnathan said. “And we’ll have to be prepared for it.”
Usually an entire monthlong public comment period is required before cities finalize their CDBG budgets, but the COVID-19 related funds only require five days for people to give their opinions on the spending, based on information from the National Community Development Association.
Public hearings that are part of the CDBG budgeting process can now be held virtually — a tactic local governments have been employing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, Johnathan had not yet received official guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on the additional CDBG funds. He said he’s hoping that will arrive in the next week or so, allowing the city to begin its work of drafting a budget for the money’s use.
Without more information on when the additional CDBG money will arrive, City Council President Terry Weld said it’s too early to say when meetings will be scheduled to discuss its use.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced Tuesday that 18 cities — including Eau Claire — and three counties in Wisconsin will be receiving $37.3 million in new CDBG funding. The state government also is getting $16.1 million from the program.
It’s part of the first $2 billion out of a $5 billion boost to the CDBG program through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act approved by Congress last week. The first volley of funds is for communities and states that already are part of the CDBG program.
For the rest of the $5 billion, states will get $1 billion for a coordinated response to COVID-19 and the last $2 billion will go to communities hardest hit by the virus and its effects on their economies and housing.
Regular CDBG money
Prior to the new influx of CDBG money, Johnathan already had begun work on begun work on budgeting the city’s usual allocation of those federal grants.
Aside from the additional funds announced this week, the city will get $538,176 from the CDBG program and $348,628 from a related housing program also run by HUD.
The city’s regular allocation of those federal grants is up 4.3% from the $849,728 it received from those two programs last year.
Those funds went toward programs that support homeownership, housing code enforcement, lead paint and asbestos removal, and rental assistance. Community organizations including Sojourner House, The Community Table, Bolton Refuge House, Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley and the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance also got some funding from the CDBG program.
Public meetings last year in April and May helped decide how those funds were spent, but the federal government is allowing communities to decide those budgets later this year due to delays caused by the coronavirus.
Communities that receive regular CDBG funds will have until Aug. 16 to submit their plans to HUD.