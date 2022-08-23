EAU CLAIRE — A compromise reached between businesses and a developer will keep an Eau Claire street open longer than originally expected during a construction project.
A block of North Oxford Avenue next to The Current apartment complex will be fully closed for a short time this fall, but far less than initially planned.
”Now it’s for three weeks instead of three months,” said Dave Solberg, city engineering director and deputy city manager.
Originally developer W Capital Group had sought a total road closure from mid-September to mid-January, which faced opposition from businesses nearby, namely brewery and taproom The Brewing Projekt. In the past two weeks, the developer, businesses and city held meetings to come to a compromise that would allow construction to progress but keep it convenient for customers to reach businesses.
The sides agreed that the 1700 block of North Oxford Avenue will be fully closed from Oct. 17 to Nov. 6 to allow space for a construction crane that will be used to build The Current’s second apartment building.
Then from Nov. 7 through Jan. 30, the closure would be limited to Mondays through Thursdays while workers are on-site. Barricades would be taken down after 5:30 p.m. on workdays, allowing traffic to flow freely in evenings and nights.
On Fridays through Sundays, there would be no hindrances to traffic on the block.
Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld congratulated all involved in the compromise for coming to an agreement.
“That’s great news,” he said during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.
Brewery owner Will Glass emailed council members prior to their vote to voice his support for the updated road closure plan.
The council voted 11-0 in favor of approving the planned road closure.
The Current’s developers already got approval from the city to use the curbside parking along their property for temporary storage of construction equipment and materials.
The Current’s first building completed in 2020 had apartments rented at market rates, but the new building will be primarily for low-income residents. Of the 43 units in the second building, 36 will be priced so people making 30% to 60% of the county median income can afford to rent them.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
• A new official map of Highway T, between the North Crossing and 20th Avenue, was unanimously approved by the council in an early step toward widening the highway. Currently a heavily used two-lane highway, the city and neighboring municipalities have been talking about a goal of getting it widened to four lanes. However, the long-term project still will require much design, public input and major funding before it could be constructed.
• A deal promising $3 million in city funds through a tax increment financing district to developers of the new Country Jam site was approved in an 11-0 vote. Of that, $2 million will be paid to developer Highway T Property LLC for building a public road and extending utilities through the future music festival and event center site at the southwest corner of Highway T and 20th Avenue. The remaining $1 million is for nine acres of land the city will buy from the developer for use as additional property for a neighboring business park.