EAU CLAIRE — A major repair project for a downtown Eau Claire bridge will cost triple what it was initially estimated to be, prompting city officials to decide whether to push forward with it or replace the 90-year-old historic structure.
On Tuesday the City Council will vote on a $6.1 million bid for putting a new deck on the Dewey Street bridge and fixing up parts of the arches that have incurred damage over the decades.
“It is considerably higher than what we were looking at six years ago,” interim City Manager David Solberg said.
A study of the bridge done in mid-2015 estimated the project would cost $2 million. Based on that cost, the city applied for financial assistance from the state Department of Transportation to pay about 80% of the price and was approved for $1.688 million in 2016.
In that year, area cities were getting good deals on projects with a lot of concrete, Solberg said, noting favorable prices for Eau Claire’s new parking ramp along North Barstow Street and Chippewa Falls’ restoration of its Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge.
During years that followed, the city noticed costs rising for other projects that had a lot of concrete work, including the new Carson Park causeway bridge and redecking the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge.
As the city neared its scheduled 2020 construction date for the Dewey Street bridge project it solicited bids from contractors and was shocked at what came back.
The first round of bidding in December 2019 resulted in a price of $5.65 million, which the city rejected and then made some tweaks to its bid package before soliciting a second round of quotes.
“We were more concerned with the cost than the time frame,” Solberg said.
As there are two other traffic bridges across the Eau Claire River in downtown Eau Claire, it would be OK if the Dewey Street project would start in autumn, remain out of commission in winter and then finish in the following construction season.
But even allowing the Dewey Street bridge project to take more time so contractors could juggle other jobs along with it, the second round of bids came in at around $6 million, said Solberg, who leads the city’s Engineering Division.
High inflation in specialty construction work in recent years, the complexity of repairing the bridge, its location in an urban environment spanning a river, maintaining its historic architecture and other factors contributed to the bid prices being significantly higher than the initial estimate.
“The feedback was it’s specialty work, it’s a constrained environment and that’s the rate representing the market,” Solberg said.
On Friday, Solberg said the state agreed to chip in another $400,000 toward the Dewey Street bridge rehabilitation project, acknowledging the bids indeed reflect the rising costs of this kind of construction work.
The city also is getting help from the Eau Claire County government to pay for the project with $523,000 from its bridge aid fund.
But that still leaves the city responsible for about $3.5 million for construction, plus an estimated $200,000 for inspections and other costs related to repairing the structure, Solberg said.
On Tuesday the City Council will vote on a resolution that shifts money in the current city budget and unspent funds allocated in prior years to cover its costs for the bridge project.
The city’s 2020 road construction budget would be the main contributor, putting $2.2 million toward the Dewey Street bridge project, Finance Director Jay Winzenz said. That money is available due to roadwork projects that had been planned last year but were postponed for various reasons and rebudgeted for 2021.
Each year the city also puts a piece of its budget toward routine maintenance of its bridges, and some of that money will go toward the Dewey Street bridge project. Solberg noted some of that money is still available because smaller repairs to the Dewey Street bridge had been suspended with the upcoming project in mind.
This year’s budget includes $1 million in recreational trail work and $300,000 of that would go toward paying for a pedestrian underpass planned as part of the Dewey Street bridge rehabilitation.
Reallocating money from those funds is not expected to postpone other trail, road or bridge work the city intended to get done this year.
“My understanding is we won’t be delaying any projects,” Winzenz said.
But as the cost of the Dewey Street project rose, it leaves the City Council with a decision to make on changing its budget to pay for an expensive repair and redecking or consider replacing it with a new bridge.
Solberg did some calculations leading up to the council meeting to see what a basic new bridge lacking the current one’s distinctive architecture would cost and estimated that at $4.65 million.
But a catch with option is the city would need to reapply to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for a new grant to cover 80% of the costs for a bridge replacement because that’s an entirely different project than rehabilitating a current one.
If the city is approved for that state help, it would push construction back to 2026 at the earliest, Winzenz said. And based on the rate of bridge price inflation the city is seeing, Solberg estimated a new bridge would cost around $6.5 million then.
A new bridge would have an expected lifespan of 75 years, Solberg said. Rehabilitating the current one will add 40, 50 years or maybe more before more repairs are needed, he said.
If the council does decide to go with a new bridge, it would be built with a simpler design as opposed to the open-spandrel architecture that makes the Dewey Street bridge distinctive.
“This is one of the last bridges of that type in the area,” Solberg said, noting that several other bridges in the Chippewa Valley built in that style have been replaced over the years.
A May 2015 structural report on it classified the bridge as “structurally deficient,” which means while it is still safe to use it is in need of significant repairs.
Among the problems with the bridge is worn joints between sections that allow water with road salt in it to seep into the arches below, Solberg said. As the salt penetrates into the arches, it causes the steel reinforcing bars inside to rust, which then damages the concrete.
Built in 1931, the bridge is 216 feet long and 60 feet wide.