Problems related to the drug methamphetamine in Eau Claire should prompt the hiring of more police officers next year, a north side resident told city leaders on Monday night.
Lee Hennick spoke during the public hearing on the 2020 budget held in advance of this afternoon’s meeting where the City Council is set to vote on the document.
“We have a meth crisis in our area and it’s not going away,” Hennick said, attesting that he’s seen problems crop up in his neighborhood that are tied to the drug.
He contended that spending more on law enforcement could trim costs in other areas, such as the placement of children in foster homes after their parents have been arrested on meth offenses.
Hennick noted that the police department had requested four new officers and $70,300 in additional overtime — which did not get into what city leaders have called a tight 2020 budget.
However, there are two new positions being created at City Hall, which Hennick called “administrative.”
Those jobs are a new information technology worker and an associate planner position.
Earlier in the evening, finance director Jay Winzenz told the council about needs that drove those two new positions to get into the budget.
The IT position will allow the city to install new technology to improve efficiencies in multiple departments given their staff constraints and continued demand for services, he noted. As an example, he said the position could help with the implementation of body-worn cameras for the police department. The city has talked about getting body cameras for several years, but planning documents currently don’t show that happening until 2022 or later.
The new associate planner position would help free up other city employees to work on affordable housing, neighborhood outreach and other initiatives the council has shown interest in.
Aside from Hennick, the only other person from the general public to speak at Monday night’s budget hearing was Megan Melville of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center.
She advocated that the city consider adding a diversity and inclusion coordinator to its ranks, but acknowledged that might have to wait for a future year. She also agreed with Hennick about meth’s impact on the city and that more should be done about it.
At today’s 4 p.m. meeting in City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St., the council is scheduled to pass a 2020 budget that would increase property taxes on an average Eau Claire home by $23. The owner of a $174,000 home would pay $1,422 next year in city taxes under the proposed budget.
City taxes are one part of tax bills sent to Eau Claire homeowners. City services and projects amounted to 38% of tax bills sent out last year — the second-largest part of tax bills after the cost of Eau Claire public schools. Remaining portions of property tax bills pay for Eau Claire County government and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Property taxes are just one part of the city budget, which also is funded through fees, state and federal monies, charges for services and borrowing. The city’s total spending is slated at $155.1 million next year, a 2% increase over the current budget, according to Winzenz.
The council also is slated to approve a pay increase for seasonal city recreation workers, including lifeguards, which will be funded through fee hikes. Currently making an hourly wage of $8.75, those temporary employees would make $10 an hour starting next year.
“In general the raising of the wages is so we can stay competitive,” said Dawn Comte, recreation manager.
She noted that fast-food restaurants are offering higher wages, and the city needs to get closer to that to vie for students to work as lifeguards in the summer at the public pool.
Increases for Fairfax Park Pool admission, park pavilion reservations, playing on several city-owned ballfields and ice time at Hobbs Ice Center are part of the proposed 2020 fee schedule.