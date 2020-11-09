EAU CLAIRE — A new planner position at City Hall that would give the general public a bigger voice in how Eau Claire’s money is spent will be delayed until mid-2021.
The city had budgeted for the new job to be created this summer, but its hiring had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s proposed 2021 budget, which is scheduled for approval during today’s 4 p.m. City Council meeting, now plans for the job to start midway through next year.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle had advocated for creating the new job to spearhead a “participatory budgeting” initiative that would invite Eau Claire residents to provide more input into a portion of city spending.
She acknowledged that public gatherings crucial to this job are currently not advisable due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus, but worried that the position could continue to be postponed.
“In the likely event we are still unfortunately dealing with COVID in July, do you foresee delaying hiring?” she asked the city’s finance director.
Jay Winzenz replied that starting the position in July is the plan, and it would be a good opportunity to recruit candidates who are getting their graduate degrees this spring.
“That timing does tend to work out well,” he said.
All positions are evaluated before filling them, but Winzenz added that the new planner would not just be leading the participatory budgeting program, but also have other duties.
Scott Allen, community development director, said his department has numerous projects going on and coming next year that the new employee would also work on.
“There is certainly no shortage of community planning work,” Allen said.
By delaying the position until mid-2021, Winzenz said the city is saving $45,000 in its 2021 budget.
Next year’s proposed city operating budget has $133.7 million in spending — an increase of less than $30,000 over the 2020 budget.
Local property taxes are projected to pay $42.97 million of the city’s budget, up from $42.24 million this year.
Nobody from the general public spoke at the hearing on Monday night on the budget, but a couple of residents spoke about proposed fees for city services.
Beekeeper Corey Grotte said license and inspection fees for raising honeybees in Eau Claire are significantly higher than other cities in Wisconsin.
First-time beekeepers have to pay a $95 inspection fee and the annual beekeeping license is $75. Grotte cited several other cities that charge either smaller one-time fees or smaller renewal fees.
Though no fee increase is listed for 2021 in Eau Claire, Grotte said at their current level they put a damper on people who want to raise the insects that are used to pollinate many different food-producing plants.
Mark Quam, president of the Chippewa Valley Transit Alliance, spoke in favor of a proposal the council will consider today to create a 50% discount on city bus fares for residents who have low incomes.