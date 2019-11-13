A woman’s face painted onto the side of a downtown building had gazed upon the words Skin Prints, but her eyes are now cast upon a black void.
The Eau Claire tattoo shop voluntarily removed its name in recent days from the mural adorning its building at 403 S. Farwell St. to abide by a city law prohibiting business signs from being painted directly onto exterior walls.
Skin Prints owner Josi Paulson said she didn’t know about the rule against painted-on business names until receiving a polite letter from the city.
“I only wish I would’ve inquired about it before I did it,” she said.
Painted by Salt Rock, an artist from the Wisconsin Dells area, the mural went up in late September on what had been a plain brick wall. A young woman’s gray face is framed by teal tresses of hair, a large yellow flower, purple feathers and an earring. Sparkling stars, curly and jagged lines of blue and purple, a shark emerging from waves and other colorful designs make up the mural that covers multiple walls on the rear of the building.
“The balance of the mural is exactly that — a mural — so it’s allowed,” said Scott Allen, the city’s community development director.
With the exception of commercial speech — advertising a business, product or service — the city’s policy is “content neutral” when it comes to art painted onto the side of buildings.
Those with permission to paint artistic murals on privately owned buildings are allowed to do so without a permit from the city, but Allen advises people to talk with the city ahead of time.
“We strongly recommend tenants or property owners contact us first to make sure it can’t be considered a sign,” he said.
Skin Prints hadn’t run the idea for its mural by the city ahead of time, but Allen said the business was quick to make the one change requested of it.
The city received a complaint a few weeks ago about the mural advertising the business. The city then asked Skin Prints to remove its name from the wall, which it did recently, Allen said.
Salt Rock has been informed of the change to the mural and will come back next spring to add to the artwork where the tattoo shop’s name had been, Paulson said. The business already had asked him to return next year to use his artistic talent to make a mural around the shop’s entrance.
Painting an advertisement or business name onto the side of the building wasn’t always illegal in Eau Claire. The city even allows that old advertising murals uncovered on exterior building walls could be restored, but not the creation of new ones, Allen noted.
It is one of the rules in the city’s sign code that has grown complex over the decades and even includes different rules for certain parts of Eau Claire. Downtown, for example, allows A-frame signs outside of business entrances, some rooftop signs and signs projecting off the sides of buildings that wouldn’t be allowed in other areas.
When it comes to outdoor art, City Manager Dale Peters said Eau Claire likes and encourages more of it.
“Private building owners are welcome to contribute to the public art options available,” he said.
But Peters does recommend that those interested in making murals check with the city first to be clear their design won’t be viewed as a commercial sign.
The city gets calls every few months from people interested in painting murals on buildings, Allen said.
And Skin Prints isn’t the first Eau Claire business to allow a mural on its building that was later deemed by the city as advertising.
Two years ago, the city fined The Fire House tavern, 202 Gibson St., because of a series of posters on the side of its building that included dates, a website address and other information on the 2018 Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival, according to a December 2017 Leader-Telegram article. That makeshift mural violated city rules on the size of signs on a building and for advertising an event that occurs in a different location.
Large murals have cropped up in recent years on the sides of other Eau Claire buildings, becoming hotspots for people who want a colorful background for a photo.
Cover art from Bon Iver’s 2016 album “22, A Million” was painted on an exterior wall of the State Theatre, 316 Eau Claire St., in 2015. “Cascade,” a bunch of colors and designs on a black background, has adorned the side of a building along North Farwell Street since 2018. And earlier this year, The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N. Oxford St., turned one wall of its building into a canvas for a painting of hops with bands of different colors radiating out from the key ingredient found in beer.
Brent Stelzer, owner of Brent Douglas, 610 S. Barstow St., also announced last month that he plans to have local artists transform a drab private alleyway behind the downtown floral shop into a series of different paintings next summer.