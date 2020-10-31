EAU CLAIRE — A local businessman is proposing a change to Eau Claire zoning laws that would allow him to consolidate all his various ventures under one roof, but also widen the potential uses for vacant retail stores throughout the city.
On Monday night, Steve Dye will make his pitch to the city’s Plan Commission to create flexibility in ordinances that regulate commercial buildings so light industrial uses would be allowed inside them.
“Our take is if we can do light industrial in these places, that people can put these buildings to use,” he said.
When HOM Furniture moved to Oakwood Mall earlier this year, Dye purchased its old building at 2921 Mall Drive to house his various businesses. His retail store Midwest Home Supply opened there in June, taking a fraction of the 93,620-square-foot former furniture showroom. He’s also created an indoor market there for local entrepreneurs who make coffee, aromatherapy products, honey, barbecue sauce, crafts and other products.
There’s plenty of room left for another one of Dye’s businesses, switch-maker Senasys, but it hasn’t been able to move in as it is an industrial use that zoning codes currently don’t allow to be in a building intended for commercial use.
Dye is proposing an ordinance change that would let light industrial uses apply for a permit from the city to use commercial spaces. Those permits would not be automatically granted, instead requiring review by the Plan Commission, which could impose conditions on applicants to prevent their operations from disturbing neighbors.
Scott Allen, the city’s community development director, said the city has a similar goal, but is advocating for a different way of accomplishing it.
“Everybody’s in the same general mind set in allowing more light manufacturing and light production in commercial zoning,” he said. “Now we’re down to talking through the specifics of that.”
Allen’s concern is that the city’s current definition of light industrial uses is too broad to wholly incorporate into commercial areas.
The wide-ranging list of industrial uses includes making food products, textiles, artwork, pottery and woodworking. It also includes metal fabrication, producing chemical or rubber products, and making machinery or appliances.
How those various industrial uses could affect nearby houses that are used to being next to shops, not manufacturers, is something that Allen is taking into account.
“That’s a thing with zoning that we need to be concerned about — impact on neighboring properties,” he said.
Allen is recommending the Plan Commission not approve Dye’s proposal, but allow city staff to work on something more specific for future consideration. The commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its Monday night meeting, which Allen hopes will bring feedback and discussion from businesses, community members and the commission on ways to amend the zoning code. A public hearing is also scheduled a week later in front of the City Council to discuss the proposed ordinance change.
The city itself is interested in allowing a mix of production and retail space in its vision for the Cannery District, a redevelopment area on the west bank of the Chippewa River. In its proposal for that spot, the city is encouraging developers to help create a “maker’s district” to attract small, local businesses such as bakeries, woodworkers, artists and others who produce goods.
Dye said his proposal would be useful in addressing vacancy of existing buildings, namely those once occupied by large chain stores, in Eau Claire.
He mentioned Shopko, which has remained empty since it closed in mid-2019. One of the latest casualties is Pier One, which has closed its store located across from Oakwood Mall.
Dye believes those spots will be filled someday, but he’s skeptical it will be by the sector that is facing increasing pressure from e-commerce.
“It’s very likely it won’t come back as retail,” he said.