Jordan Wilson was sprinting to first base when a roar sounded from the spectators around the Fairfax Park diamond.
The 11-year-old Little Leaguer had just tomahawked a high fastball and hadn’t felt much of an impact between the bat and the ball.
Must have gotten it on the sweet spot pretty well, he figured. But he was more concerned about getting around the bases than anything else.
It turned out that dead sprint could have been a leisurely trot. That cheer from the crowd came at the sight of the ball disappearing behind the outfield fence — home run No. 1 in the young slugger’s career.
“I’ll always remember a feeling like that,” he said. “I’d say there’s no better feeling in the world than seeing the ball go over the fence.”
Ten-plus years later, that feeling hasn’t gotten old. And it’s coming a lot more frequently these days.
Wilson, now playing with the Eau Claire Cavaliers, has already hit six homers through his first 17 games of the summer. The new UW-Stout graduate has seen his power surge perhaps more than anyone in the Chippewa River Baseball League. He has already surpassed his college season’s total of four homers and last summer’s total of five.
A few factors have helped the uptick in power this summer. There are the tweaks he made to his swing — he’s taking a little bigger load pre-swing, and striding a bit longer to get more power from his legs — and the perks that come with being in mid-season form following a full spring of college ball.
“I don’t really consider myself a home run guy,” Wilson said. “I just usually like to put the barrel on the ball. But with the new swing tactics that are going around, if the ball decides to go out then I definitely can’t complain about that.”
And there certainly haven’t been many complaints thus far.
Wilson leads the Cavaliers in several statistical categories. Entering the weekend, he had team bests in batting average (.514), homers and stolen bases (21). Manager Matt Miller couldn’t be more pleased with his leadoff hitter’s growth over the years.
That much was evident in the Cavs’ July 3 win over Stanley. First, Wilson turned a routine single to left field into a double through sheer hustle. Then he hit a home run. After the game, Miller had nothing but praise for his table-setter.
“I said to him, ‘You’re a Mike Trout-type guy,’ because he’s got speed, he’s got power, he’s got defense. He’s got it all, and it’s so fun to watch,” Miller said. “I’d pay to watch him play baseball.”
A launch-angle craze is sweeping across professional baseball, resulting in an unprecedented number of homers being hit in the majors. But Wilson hasn’t really bought into any uber-analytical approaches to a swing.
He just sticks to what he knows best.
“I don’t like to buy into that stuff. I just focus on keeping my barrel in the zone as long as I possibly can, just hit a ball hard that way,” he said.
Wilson, a two-time first team All-WIAC selection for Stout, helped the Blue Devils reach the WIAC tournament for the first time since 2014 this spring. He hit .348 with 17 extra-base hits for the Blue Devils.
“This last college season I was just really trying to soak it all in, realizing it was going to be the last time I play for Stout,” Wilson said. “It’s the little things that you’re going to remember the most: the guys, the coaches. You’re not going to remember the score of every game, but you’ll remember being at the ball field with your best friends every day. Those are the things I tried to focus on as a senior.”
Wilson doesn’t currently have concrete plans to chase a career in baseball, instead opting to pursue a job in policework. If he did decide to try to take baseball to the next level, Miller said he had little doubt he would fit right in.
“I think if he really wanted to pursue it a little further, he could play in any independent league right now,” Miller said.
But for now, Wilson’s just seeing how things go with the Cavs.
“I’m just going to play as long as I can,” he said, “and see where it takes me.”