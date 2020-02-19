What started out as a class assignment is turning into a fledgling business for UW-Eau Claire students Cole Caldwell and Ben Durkin.
The duo are working on an artificial intelligence computer program that can read satellite images to assess agricultural crop conditions — named Lifly — and hope to turn it into a product that farmers and insurers can use.
Caldwell’s studies in entrepreneurship bring the business savvy to their joint venture while Durkin’s education includes experience with computer mapping systems.
But to turn their early version of Lifly into something ready for market, they’ll need to pull together the right team of computer programmers, which Caldwell said has been a challenge the young entrepreneurs encountered.
“A lot of it is the networking part of it,” Caldwell said of running a startup.
He’s hoping that a new program that debuted in Eau Claire can help his fledgling company make connections with the right software experts so he and Durkin can take Lifly to the next level.
Caldwell was among dozens of people to attend the launch party of VentureHome Eau Claire on Wednesday inside downtown co-working space CoLab, 312 S. Barstow St.
A program of not-for-profit organization WiSys, VentureHome connects local entrepreneurs with a variety of statewide resources.
“The idea is having everything a startup needs under one roof,” said Arjun Sanga, president of WiSys.
WiSys’ primary aim is to commercialize the research done at 11 UW System universities, including UW-Eau Claire. (The only state universities not covered by WiSys are UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee.)
In addition to opening that vast portfolio of ideas to those who see potential to turn them into a business, VentureHome also would help entrepreneurs get free legal services and other expertise through UW System resources.
The program’s local home will be in CoLab, which has been providing low-cost shared office space for new businesses for nearly a year.
“This is a huge complement to what we are trying to do,” said Elaine Coughlin, CoLab’s community manager.
She encouraged those who may be interested in VentureHome’s services to go online to venturehome.org.
Instead of hosting VentureHome on the UW-Eau Claire campus, Sanga said CoLab was chosen as its location because it is in the community and the program is intended to welcome all entrepreneurs, not just those with ties to the UW System.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt spoke at Wednesday’s launch party about the potential that VentureHome has to connect entrepreneurs with UW System researchers to create new inventions.
“It’s bringing those folks together. That’s the true power,” he said.
Sanga said Eau Claire became the first spot for VentureHome due to strong ties between WiSys and UW-Eau Claire, the existence of CoLab, the area’s innovative businesses such as Jamf and an atmosphere conducive to new businesses.
“There is a lot of energy in the Eau Claire community to support entrepreneurship,” he said.
While Eau Claire is the first site for VentureHome, Sanga said he hopes the pilot project here eventually expands to all of the 10 other communities with UW campuses affiliated with WiSys.
“There are great ideas all over Wisconsin,” he said. “They don’t just happen in big cities.”