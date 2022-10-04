EAU CLAIRE — Hopeful voters will approve more positions in the police and fire departments next month in a referendum, Eau Claire’s proposed 2023 budget trims back some of the overtime that’s been previously used to make up for staffing shortages.
City Manager Stephanie Hirsch released her operating budget proposal over the weekend and the City Council had its first chance to discuss it during a Tuesday evening work session.
Among the items Hirsch pointed out was a $50,000 cut in overtime next year for the two departments that would get their staffing bolstered by the Nov. 8 public safety referendum.
“The hope is if we have enough staff we won’t have to be backfilling with overtime,” she said.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann asked if the overtime reduction would need to be reconsidered if voters reject the city’s referendum next month.
Hirsch nodded “yes” in response.
Aside from the overtime reduction, the budget proposed by Hirsch was not written in a way that counts on the referendum passing.
“The budget presented to you now does not have the increased cost for the police and fire departments,” city Finance Director Kitzie Winters said to the council.
Should voters approve the referendum on Nov. 8, Hirsch, Winters and others would make adjustments to the 2023 budget before it is slated for a final vote on Nov. 15.
In its referendum, the city is asking voters to approve $1.45 million in new property taxes to hire 15 new employees. Those new positions would be six firefighters, six police officers, two full-time community service officers and an assistant position in the 911 call center.
The referendum would add $45 to the tax bill on an Eau Claire home valued at $200,000.
Aside from the referendum potentially raising staffing and expenses in the police and fire departments, Hirsch characterized the 2023 budget as maintaining the “status quo.”
The city’s proposed 2023 budget has nearly $152.9 million in total spending, up from $144 million budgeted this year. That amounts to a 6% spending increase.
That includes spending for the general fund, public library, health department, economic development, city utilities and facilities including Fairfax Park Pool and Hobbs Ice Center.
The proposed budget’s impact on the average homeowner and how much it would increase the city’s property taxes is not yet available.
The first public hearing for the 2023 city operating budget will be during the next City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
There will also be additional work sessions on the budget this month, and a second public hearing on it on Nov. 7.
Last month the City Council approved a five-year plan that includes $40.8 million in public projects slated for 2023. Those projects scheduled for next year will become part of the city’s budget for 2023.