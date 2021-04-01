EAU CLAIRE — Local elections for the Eau Claire City Council are officially nonpartisan, but candidates did still receive some help from political groups leading up to Tuesday’s election.
Though the vast majority of contributions to campaigns came from area individuals, there have been some services and money provided by state Democrats and Republicans to those running for city offices.
Three incumbents seeking re-election in contested aldermanic districts — Emily Anderson, Jeremy Gragert and Andrew Werthmann — all received in-kind contributions from the state Democratic Party, according to campaign finance reports filed this week.
Of the trio, Werthmann got the most with $745 worth of the party’s services to provide graphic design, software and a mailer that went out to voters. Reports filed by Gragert and Anderson showed they received in-kind services worth $254 and $76, respectively, from state Democrats.
State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, also provided $100 to each of the three incumbents facing challengers.
Kyle Woodman, who is challenging Anderson for the city’s 2nd District, received contributions from a Republican legislator and a political action committee that backs conservative candidates.
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, gave $50 to Woodman’s campaign. Rebecca PAC — a group created by Republican former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch to aid GOP candidates in traditionally Democratic-leaning areas — provided $400 to Woodman.
Josh Stanley, who is challenging Gragert in the city’s 3rd District, didn’t receive donations from partisan groups or legislators, according to his campaign’s filing. Backed primarily by fellow Eau Claire residents, his supporters include work colleagues, realtors, other business people and retirees, based on the donors that identified their occupations in the report.
The other candidates’ campaign finance reports also had a variety of donors listed including former state legislators, physicians, fellow council members, current and past Eau Claire County supervisors, medical professionals, laborers, salespeople and family members.
Gabriel Schlieve, who is running against 5th District incumbent Werthmann, did not file a campaign finance report. Campaigns are not required to do so if they intend to raise or spend less than $2,000, according to an exemption in state law.
Campaigns that filed reports this week document contributions and spending activity up to March 22. Financial statements for the two weeks directly before spring elections aren’t due until mid-July, according to state campaign finance deadlines.
Challenger leading cash race
The five pre-election reports show conservative-backed challenger Woodman leading the pack in both contributions and spending, aided by a $2,000 personal loan he made to his own campaign.
Including that loan, he’d raised $7,508 and has spent $6,124 on items including postcards, yard signs, door hangers, postage and a campaign event. Woodman, who works as a caregiver, previously ran for the council in 2019, coming in last in a field of 10 people vying for five at-large seats.
His opponent in the 2nd District race, children’s book author and UW-Eau Claire part-time lecturer Anderson, was running second in terms of fundraising.
Her campaign received $5,311 by March 22, according to her report, but spent only $1,922 by then. Anderson’s expenses have included starting a campaign website, a mailer and printing signs.
The two competitors for the 3rd District, incumbent Gragert and challenger Stanley, were close when it came to fundraising but the newcomer had spent more based on their reports.
Professional house painter Stanley received $4,730 from donors and spent $3,129 of it on yard signs, door hangers, postcards and inserting his campaign’s information into an envelope of local business coupons mailed to Eau Claire homes.
Gragert, a consultant on energy and environmental policy, had $203 left over from his first run for council and raised $4,818 more. But he’d only spent $2,323 — less than half his campaign’s funds — by March 22, with most of his expenses related to printing and mailing campaign literature.
The 5th District race has had the smallest amount of money between the two campaigns there.
Werthmann, a federal policy consultant on flooding and climate change, raised $4,110 in his effort to secure a fifth term on the council. But he’d only spent $1,652 in the pre-election financial filing, which includes the assistance from the state Democratic Party and a mailer he’d sent out at the cost of $907. Like other incumbents who have made prior runs for council though, Werthmann did have the benefit of reusing supplies such as yard signs that he’d kept from previous elections.
Schlieve, a UW-Eau Claire student who also has started a couple of entrepreneurial endeavors, intends to keep his campaign under the $2,000 threshold as evidenced by his exemption from reporting.
Two other district seats in Tuesday’s election are uncontested with only incumbents appearing on ballots. Emily Berge is unopposed in seeking a second term in the 1st District, and Jill Christopherson has no competition to retain her seat representing the city’s 4th District.