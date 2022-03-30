EAU CLAIRE — Candidates running in next week’s Eau Claire City Council election spoke Wednesday evening at a forum presented by student leaders at UW-Eau Claire.
Of the eight who will be on the ballot Tuesday for five at-large seats on the council, six candidates plus a person running a write-in campaign spoke about city issues to a small audience gathered in a classroom inside Hibbard Hall.
Organized by the UW-Eau Claire Student Senate’s Intergovernmental Affairs Commission, the forum led by moderator Bailey Carruthers asked candidates several questions submitted by students.
Among the queries was what initiatives the candidates would enact to boost student safety and wellbeing in the community.
As many students use bicycles for transportation, candidate Bob Carr said he’d take a deeper look at Eau Claire’s network of bike lanes. He felt the current method of doing them needs work as there are some streets near campus where the bike lanes go for blocks and then stop, not giving cyclists a clear signal of where they should continue to ride.
“One of my major beliefs is the idea of having cohesive ideas,” Carr said.
Incumbent Roderick Jones, who is seeking his first full term after being appointed to the council last year, said there are a few things the city should improve on for student safety.
He agreed with Carr the network of bike lanes could be improved, but also that making crosswalks more accessible and better street lighting in neighborhoods where students live should also be looked into.
Charlie Johnson, who graduated from the university in 2020, suggested resurrecting a bike share program that didn’t get past the planning stages when it was suggested a few years ago.
“If we can bring a bike share program, that gives students other options than walking and hitching a ride with friends,” he said.
Johnson added that a better system for reporting issues with landlords or poor living conditions in rental housing would also help out students.
Joshua Miller, who is a proponent of boosting public transit, spoke about ensuring bus routes that serve campus and student housing have enough capacity to handle riders who want to use them.
He also cited housing conditions as an issue of concern, suggesting that a fee landlords pay could be increased.
“Increasing the rental registration fee we would make more resources to follow up with inspections to make housing safer for students,” Miller said.
Brian Trowbridge, a sergeant with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, spoke about improving communication between law enforcement and residents, including students, as a way to boost safety in Eau Claire.
In particular, Trowbridge spoke about doing a better job of educating the public about road safety and rules drivers must follow around crosswalks and bike lanes.
Mark Richter, who served on the Rice Lake City Council before moving to Eau Claire, said he would help give a voice to student concerns while serving on the City Council here.
He agreed with other candidates that better lighting on streets around the university, more public education for drivers and keeping communication open between the city government and university are all needed.
Write-in candidate Mary Partlow said she would specifically look for the city to address “homeless week” for student renters. This refers to a one-week gap between when leases end for many student rental houses in the spring and before new leases begin.
“This needs to change. This is causing a lot of safety issues,” Partlow said.
City Council candidates absent from Wednesday evening’s forum were incumbent Kate Beaton and first-time candidate Larry Mboga.