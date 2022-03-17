EAU CLAIRE — Eight candidates of widely varying backgrounds are running in the April 5 election for five at-large seats on the Eau Claire City Council.
Just two of those running are incumbents — Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones — as three other current council members — David Klinkhammer, Catherine Emmanuelle and John Lor — opted not to seek re-election.
Beaton, 30, organizing director for Citizen Action of Wisconsin, was first elected in 2016, re-elected in 2019 and is hoping to win another three-year term.
Jones, 46. assistant professor in UW-Eau Claire’s Department of Special Education and Inclusive Practices, was appointed to a vacant seat last June after the resignation of Councilwoman Mai Xiong.
While other candidates haven’t held elected office at Eau Claire City Hall, they bring their own experiences with politics and government.
While living in Rice Lake, Mark Richter, 60, was an alderman in that city from 1996 to 2000. Currently a van driver for PTI, Richter had lived in Eau Claire during the ‘80s and moved back here in 2016 to be closer to family.
Lifelong Eau Claire resident Bob Carr, 58, a salesman at Chilson Subaru, has experience representing where he lives as a founding member of the East Hill Neighborhood Association.
Joshua Miller, 42, senior chemical lab technician at Hutchinson Technology/TDK, got a taste of city government by serving several years on Eau Claire’s Waterways & Parks Commission, including as its chairman from 2018 to ‘20.
During his time earning a bachelor’s degree in political science, Charlie Johnson, 23, also spent 2019 as student body president at UW-Eau Claire. After graduating in 2020, he now works as a project coordinator at Retail Tech Inc.
Two other candidates didn’t list a political background in their responses to questionnaires from the Leader-Telegram, but do believe their life experiences would add to the City Council.
Brian Trowbridge, 42, a sergeant in the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, has lived in the Chippewa Valley for all but eight years of his life. He’s crediting his career in law enforcement with giving him a unique perspective on issues of homelessness, addiction and mental health found in the Eau Claire community.
An avid runner who now coaches student athletes at Chippewa Falls High School, Larry Mboga, 49, has been a part of the Eau Claire community for 20 years. Mboga said people encouraged him to run for office, and that he would bring more diversity to City Council.
The Leader-Telegram emailed questionnaires to all candidates who will appear on ballots in the spring election. In addition to background information on themselves, candidates were asked to respond to questions about issues impacting Eau Claire.
Referendum perspectives
A potential referendum to ask Eau Claire voters to let the city exceed caps on property tax increases, which would provide more revenue for day-to-day operations including personnel costs, has been discussed by the City Council in recent months.
The majority of candidates support going to referendum, while a couple are somewhat undecided and one is firmly against it.
Incumbent Beaton said it is a “necessity to go to a referendum” to maintain city services.
“The funding equation in Wisconsin that sends tax money from the state to cities is broken, and as we grow, Eau Claire’s expenses are increasing faster than our income,” she wrote.
Miller, former chairman of the city’s Waterways & Parks Commission, also backs going to referendum, stating the increased revenue would help meet service demands for a growing Eau Claire.
“If we don’t move in this direction, we risk a reduction in services which could impact a whole range of municipal resources, from fewer open days at the pool in the summer to longer response times for emergency services,” he said.
Recent university graduate Johnson said it is important to fully fund vital services needed in a growing city. He added that the decision to exceed property tax limits should be up to voters.
“I am in full support of a referendum as it allows residents to ultimately make the final decision,” Johnson wrote.
Some candidates already had specific city services in mind that additional property tax money would help fund.
Trowbridge, the sergeant in the sheriff’s office, favors going to referendum. He wrote the additional money should go toward staffing for services that benefit residents, specifically mentioning police, fire protection, emergency medical service and public works. He also mentioned funding programs dealing with addiction, mental health and income disparities that cause hardships for families.
Mboga, the high school running coach, also agreed the city should go to referendum, specifically to raise revenues to pay for infrastructure and public safety.
Two candidates didn’t definitively state whether they would support putting a question to voters this year.
Councilman Jones said he’s not prepared to give a definitive “yes” or “no” yet on a referendum, but he’s leaning toward holding one.
“At some point we must ask ourselves are we willing to accept budget cuts to maintain our current (or less) standard of living, or are we willing to pay more to improve our infrastructure for the benefit of current and future generations?” he stated.
Richter, the former Rice Lake alderman, also didn’t fully commit to an answer, stating that raising the tax levy can be a difficult decision. But he did state how the city should use additional property tax revenues, if voters approve.
“If the city needs to raise the levy for public safety then maybe it should be raised, as public safety should the top priority,” he wrote.
Local car salesman Carr succinctly stated his opposition to a referendum that would allow the city to exceed limits the state put on how much cities can raise property taxes for operational costs.
“I do not believe in a referendum to exceed tax levy limits,” he wrote.
Housing availability
A major challenge affecting Eau Claire and other growing cities is a lack of housing in all categories, but especially at lower prices deemed to be “affordable housing.”
Richter, who said the needs of the homeless are a top issue for Eau Claire, proposed strategies focused on providing low-income housing.
"The city could provide tax credits to encourage developers to build, and thus providing more lower income housing units,” Richter wrote. “The city could look at some empty building that can be converted to housing units.”
Local coach Mboga listed housing as the most pressing issue the city needs to tackle.
To do that, he stated the city needs to have “incentives for new affordable housing.”
Trowbridge, the sheriff’s sergeant, stated the housing shortage is a huge issue and will take more than one answer. He did provide some ideas to help the cause.
“The Council could look at increased subsidies for developers looking to build new multi-family dwellings, as well as tax incentives for landlords that maintain units deemed ‘affordable,’” he wrote.
Councilwoman Beaton said the city has put millions of dollars to subsidize new affordable housing, but rising building prices make that strategy difficult to continue.
“As we increase our housing stock across the board, we also need to think of creative ways to make existing housing more affordable, like improving energy efficiency in homes to bring energy bills down,” she wrote.
Councilman Jones said the city needs to continue looking for effective and imaginative solutions — including those done in other communities and states — to create more low-income and affordable housing.
“Examples exist; we just need to continue doing our due diligence and asking our community and business leaders for ongoing input and support around this issue,” he wrote.
East Hill neighborhood booster Carr suggests the $13.5 million the city is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act could help address the housing crunch.
“I would help homeowners, renters and developers by using part of the COVID relief money to establish a trust to assist with rent, renovations and incentives to developers,” he wrote
The election’s youngest candidate, Johnson, wrote that the city could improve the approval process for housing developments deemed to have a positive impact on the community.
“An untimely and unpredictable approval process can end up acting as a barrier for new developments that could help address the shortage of quality/affordable housing,” he stated.
Miller, the lab technician, also recommended that looking into city housing policies, as well as incentives and partnerships, are part of the long-term mission to address the housing shortage.
“There are specific policies to look at such as neighborhood design, reasonable density strategies, upzoning, tax-increment financing, and community land trusts; all these may serve to increase the amount of affordable housing available on the market to bring down prices,” he wrote.