EAU CLAIRE — Candidates vying in next week’s election for a City Council seat representing the south side are looking to different groups to help address housing affordability in Eau Claire.
Seeking her second term in the District 2 chair, incumbent Emily Anderson is putting her support behind efforts she helped champion during the past three years, including a diverse group created to help mold the city’s affordable housing policies.
“This group of stakeholders (which includes everyone from folks with professional expertise in real estate to housing advocates who know first-hand how tough it is to find an affordable apartment), are working with staff on a newly approved plan of work to bring real solutions to our city,” she stated in response to the Leader-Telegram’s candidate questionnaire.
Anderson stated that employers struggle to attract and retain workers to areas where there is a housing shortage, which is why the city needs to continue to prioritize efforts to boost Eau Claire’s housing stock.
Challenger Kyle Woodman is advocating to instead focus on reaching out to private industry and encouraging more, higher paying jobs as the way to address housing affordability.
“I believe a hand extended to new industrial\manufacturing businesses would increase wages and ultimately provide much-needed jobs in our area,” he said in response to the questionnaire. “More jobs and wage increases would ultimately allow more individuals to afford housing.”
Woodman then cited a couple examples of businesses that opted to build their large facilities in neighboring communities. Those were OakLeaf Surgical Hospital moving several years ago from Eau Claire to Altoona, and Fleet Farm opting to build its distribution center in a Chippewa Falls business park. Woodman also mentioned the recent closure of Phillips-Medisize’s Eau Claire facility as another instance of the city losing manufacturing jobs.
In addition to their ideas for handling Eau Claire’s housing crunch, the two candidates also differ in their opinions on how the city responded to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.
Anderson praised the collaborative response that the city, public health officials, educators, businesses and other community groups had to respond to problems posed by the coronavirus, but also stories she heard of neighbors helping each other out.
“I was so inspired by the efforts that some women led to lessen the load for local medical workers with hot meals, gift cards, homemade treat bags and more,” she said.
Anderson added that Eau Claire is “not out of the woods yet” and she would continue to support collaborative efforts to deal with the pandemic.
Woodman felt that the city’s approach to the coronavirus has not been adjusted as more has been learned about the illness.
“I was initially in favor of how the city responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a year later we have way more data and statistics to make better informed decisions,” he said.
When asked about Eau Claire’s role in helping residents and businesses recover from economic ill-effects they experienced because of the pandemic, the candidates also voiced different approaches.
Anderson stated that improving the community’s housing stock is a way to create places for workers to live, which will help employers with their hiring efforts.
She also said there have been myths circulated in the community that the City Council has been interested in the ability to shut down businesses due to COVID-19.
“This isn’t true,” she stated. “The reality is that I’ll continue to support our local businesses to stay vibrant and their workers to be healthy.”
Woodman said many Eau Claire businesses have suffered during the pandemic, including a downtown arts center that is yet to reopen.
The Pablo Center at the Confluence received $362,287 in grant money provided by the federal CARES Act, he stated. Woodman said additional relief may still be needed for places that have now been closed for more than a year and counting.
“I would not be opposed to asking Gov. Tony Evers for relief funding for businesses forced to close,” Woodman stated. “I would also be in favor of temporary property tax relief for those businesses.”
The competition between Anderson and Woodman is one of the three contested races for Eau Claire City Council in the April 6 election.
Articles on the District 3 race between incumbent Jeremy Gragert and challenger Josh Stanley and the District 5 race between incumbent Andrew Werthmann and challenger Gabriel Schlieve will also appear this week in the Leader-Telegram.
Two other district seats are uncontested in the upcoming election, giving District 1 incumbent Emily Berge and District 4 incumbent Jill Christopherson their sophomore terms.
The other six members of the City Council — the president and five at-large seats — will face election in coming years. All council members serve three-year terms.