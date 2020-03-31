Mai Xiong’s campaign raised and spent significantly more money than fellow candidate Dale Poynter in their race for a seat on the Eau Claire City Council, according to reports filed this week with the city.
From when she announced her candidacy in December through March 23, Xiong’s campaign has raised $16,301 from donors and spent all but $26 of it, based on the filing she submitted this week to City Hall.
As this is her first run for political office, Xiong said she had to introduce herself and her campaign platform to a wide audience.
“Being I am a newcomer, that was the strategy from the beginning to meet as many people as possible,” she said to the Leader-Telegram.
Intending to run a smaller campaign, Poynter had filed an exemption to campaign finance requirements early this year, indicating he did not intend to raise or spend more than $2,000 in 2020. By doing so, he had not been required to file detailed forms documenting his contributors and spending by Monday.
However, he recently amended that document as he saw his campaign would exceed $2,000 in the final weeks leading up to Tuesday’s election. Details of donations and spending in the two weeks before the election do not have to be disclosed by campaigns until July 15.
Poynter did benefit from having previously run a year ago when he came in sixth in a field of 10 candidates who were vying for five City Council seats.
The two campaign finance reports Poynter filed in 2019 showed he had received $5,238 in contributions and spent every penny of it.
Hitting the trail
Running in a prior election gives candidates the advantage of having yard signs, banners, a website and other materials that could be reused in future ones.
That was the case for Poynter, but he did still need funds to run this year’s campaign and started out with a $500 loan from himself. From there donations came in through word-of-mouth, sending out letters to individuals and from people contacting him to contribute, Poynter said.
Xiong started her campaign with a $1,000 loan from herself, alongside a $1,000 loan from a relative, Gary Moua of Fresno, Calif.
There are about 120 donors who made contributions through campaign websites, direct contributions, fundraisers and local campaign events, according to Xiong’s filing.
During late December and early January a fundraiser bolstered Xiong’s campaign, gaining donations from Minnesota residents who listed occupations in health care, management, general labor, legal work and running their own businesses along with numerous retired individuals. Many of those donors are relatives of Xiong through her husband, the candidate noted.
That fundraiser plus a few California donors and one from Oklahoma resulted in 39% of contributions to the campaign coming from out-of-state, based on the list compiled by the campaign. Another 10.5% of contributions came from Wisconsin residents who live outside of Eau Claire, including donors from Chippewa Falls and Altoona.
That leaves about half of the contributions to Xiong’s campaign coming from donors who listed Eau Claire addresses, indicating they can vote in Tuesday’s election.
Current and former politicians are among her donors. State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, and state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, gave $25 and $50, respectively to the campaign.
Former city Councilman Thomas Vue donated $250 and current Councilman Jeremy Gragert contributed $25. Former City Manager Mike Huggins gave $50 to Xiong’s campaign. Eau Claire County Supervisor Don Mowry gave $50 while fellow supervisors Judy Gatlin and Zoe Roberts each donated $20.
While Poynter did not have a donor list to provide yet and declined to name notable contributors, he did state that he has not gotten help from political parties. He also mentioned that about 90% of his donors live in Eau Claire and the rest are from other cities in the Chippewa Valley.
“Everybody that contributed to my campaign is local,” he said.
Xiong and Poynter are running for a special two-year term in an at-large seat on the City Council. The seat has been vacant since Laura Benjamin resigned in autumn after less than a year in office.
The only other City Council seat in next week’s election has only one name on the ballot.
Facing no opposition in his bid for re-election to council president, Terry Weld filed a statement in January that his campaign would not have financial activity this election season.
Coronavirus campaign changes
Restrictions on large gatherings and guidelines from health officials on keeping distance between people to slow the spread of coronavirus came in March as campaigns were about to kick into high gear.
“That did kind of change the campaign trail,” Xiong said.
Multiple candidate forums scheduled last month for Xiong and Poynter were canceled, so they haven’t been able to debate in front of a live audience.
Social distancing precautions have also made campaigns reduce their plans for meeting voters in person.
While going door-to-door to speak with voters and give them campaign literature would be allowed under the governor’s orders, Poynter said that might not be welcome at this time.
Handouts he had planned to give personally to voters may now be mailed out instead, he said, but that will depend on his campaign having the time to prepare them and money for postage.
Xiong canceled some meet-and-greet events, and her campaign volunteers were instructed to stop visiting voters’ homes three weeks ago to observe social distancing.
Her campaign then shifted more of its strategy to doing online videos, posts on Facebook and starting up its phone bank ahead of schedule.
“We’ve been doing a lot more social media outreach,” Xiong said.
Candidates in a normal election year would’ve been able to arrange their campaigning around their regular work schedules, but they are finding that more difficult now under coronavirus precautions.
“It’s really remarkable how it has changed our community, our society so quickly,” Poynter said.
A principal architect at local firm SDS Architects, Poynter has been spending additional time adapting the firm’s processes so employees can work and meet clients from home using their computers.
Xiong, a regional development director for Special Olympics, has not only been working through home, but also taking care of her three children while their school is closed.