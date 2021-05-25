EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire City Council meetings and proceedings of its associated boards and commissions will continue to have the ability to be held virtually for another three months.
Citing a local COVID-19 vaccination level below 50% and needing more time to prepare for in-person meetings, the council voted 10-0 Tuesday on extending the virtual ability to Aug. 10.
“I do think we’re getting to the point where I’m comfortable about talking about opening the council chambers to the public,” Councilwoman Kate Beaton said. “Based on where we’re at now, though, it doesn’t work to do that without a plan in place.”
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the city has been holding its public meetings through online videoconferencing program Webex.
In recent weeks the majority of council members have shown they are comfortable returning to City Hall for meetings, though some have continued to attend virtually.
For Tuesday's meeting, eight council members were present in chambers while two — Andrew Werthmann and Emily Anderson — used a smartphone or computer to take part in discussions and votes.
The general public, though, remains only allowed to attend meetings virtually, not in person.
“We’re in a transition time and I understand the desire for people to come back face-to-face, but we are under 50% of people vaccinated,” interim City Manager David Solberg said.
As of Tuesday, 44.3% of the entire population of Eau Claire County had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's website.
In addition to the council's own meetings, Tuesday's decision extends to the city's numerous boards, commissions and committees, which consist mostly of community volunteer members.
“They’re not quire prepared for that,” Councilwoman Emily Berge said of switching back to in-person meetings.
Councilmen Jeremy Gragert and David Klinkhammer both said they were initially leaning against the three-month virtual meetings extension, but were swayed by Tuesday's discussion.
Klinkhammer said continuing virtual meetings is in the best interests of everyone — the council, public, city employees and everyone they come in contact with. But he added that within two months the city should have a plan in place to return to in-person meetings.
“We need to come up with a game plan for how we’re going to do this,” he said.
Council President Terry Weld agreed that the extension granted Tuesday will provide time needed to develop that plan to return to normal meetings.
“I really do believe we all want the same thing — to be back in chambers with the residents of Eau Claire, to work together with them face-to-face,” he said.
Other business
Also during Tuesday's meeting:
• The council approved permits for 10 special events, including a series of free concerts, fireworks shows, a kubb tournament and outdoor church services that plan to use city parks and other public property during spring and summer.
• Developer and restaurateur John Mogensen was allowed to transfer a liquor license from the former House of Rock, 422 Water St., to the Social Club, a new bar and grill he's planning to open later this year at 410 Galloway St.
• Merge Urban Development will receive $250,000 to offset its costs to prepare the site of a former downtown parking lot for a new five-story building. The city is getting the money through a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and will pass it along to the developer.
• To continue a program that reimburses homeowners for replacing lead pipes that connect their homes to water mains, Eau Claire signed an agreement to receive $847,600 from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Safe Drinking Water Loan Program.