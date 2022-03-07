EAU CLAIRE — What is normally downtown's most visited building has been mostly empty — with the exception of construction workers — for the past 11 months.
That changed Monday evening when the Eau Claire City Council received an in-person sneak preview of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, which is in the midst of an $18.5 million expansion and renovation.
"It's beautiful," City Council President Terry Weld said. "It's everything we hoped for, it feels bigger and it's going to provide more opportunity for people to use all of the different amentiies and services, which is what our library is. It's more than just books."
The project remains on schedule for the 46-year-old library at 400 Eau Claire St. to reopen around Labor Day, according to project manager Mike Shea of contractor Market & Johnson.
While most of the interior remains unfinished, council members got their first glimpse of two of the project's design highlights — the newly added 6,800-square-foot third floor and the Headwaters Bridge structure that will serve as a suspended walkway over the two-story open area in the heart of the library.
The vertical addition includes angled, vaulted ceilings, a 200-person multipurpose room and a rooftop terrace that overlooks the Eau Claire River and on Monday offered a clear view of the illuminated Confluence Crossing Bridge two blocks to the west. When winter weather recedes, other parts of the roof will be planted with greenery to form a living roof.
The addition of several skylights and windows, along with the opening up of areas that previously concealed existing windows, will add a lot more natural light and give patrons expanded opportunities to see the adjacent river, Shea said.
Administrators will add to the expansive impression by installing shorter shelves to house the library's collections, thus improving sight lines, said Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer, interim library director.
In addition to bringing the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the project also will include an expanded innovation lab, more youth programming space, multiple new meeting and study rooms and a drive-thru window for materials pickup and return.
Shea told hardhat-clad council members their timing was fortunate for the project in that they locked in prices just before supply chain issues caused dramatic inflation for construction materials.
"I think we hit the timing pretty well," Shea said.
Weld agreed, saying, "It's fun to see how far it has come already. It's really doing well as far as timing and budget go."
The project is being funded by $11.5 million from the city to renovate the building and repair a number of its failing mechanical systems and a $7 million Story Builder capital campaign. The fundraising campaign has reached 98% of its goal, according to the Story Builder website.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson called attention to the contrast between what will feel to patrons like a brand new library and the city's upcoming celebration of its sesquicentennial.
"How exciting that this will be new for our 150th year," she said.
While the library's longtime home is under construction, most of its books, materials, computers and equipment have been moved to a temporary location at 2725 Mall Drive. The makeshift site will close shortly before the renovated library reopens so the materials can be moved back downtown.