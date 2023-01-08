EAU CLAIRE — Road construction planned this year in Eau Claire will be reviewed by the City Council during its meeting tonight.
There are 21 road projects on 2023’s schedule — five high profile ones and the remaining 16 on neighborhood streets, according to Dave Solberg, engineering director and deputy city manager.
Here are some of the more prominent ones on the map of roadwork planned this year:
• Menomonie Street between Carson Park Drive and 10th Avenue is going to be undergo significant work alongside where the County Materials Complex is being built. A roundabout at the 10th Avenue intersection is included in the project, as well as a pedestrian underpass to replace an existing crosswalk on Menomonie Street.
• The city is picking up where last year’s work on Jeffers Road left off. A portion of the road alongside Jeffers Park was reconstructed last year, and now the city plans to do similar work continuing south on Jeffers Road. This year’s Jeffers Road project will be between Prairie Lane and just south of Green Park Drive.
• The far north end of Oxford Avenue, located north of a roundabout, is set to be rebuilt this year. Currently in poor shape, the road will be redone as it is central to Eau Claire’s redevelopment area called the Cannery District.
• A frontage road useful for avoiding busy traffic around shopping hotspots on Eau Claire’s southeast side will be under construction this year. The South Hastings Way Frontage Road, from Pine Lodge Road to the area of Menards and Target, will not only get a new surface, but also see the addition of curb and gutter.
• Fairfax Street, from South Hastings Way to Spooner Avenue, is slated to be rebuilt. As this portion of the street is partially in Altoona, the project is being done jointly with the neighboring city. The state Department of Transportation is also helping out with funding of the project.
• Farther south, another section of Fairfax Street that runs alongside South Middle School is also slated for roadwork this year.
• Two neighborhood streets that connect to the UW-Eau Claire campus are both slated for improvement this year. Parallel one-block portions of Roosevelt and McKinley avenues, between State Street and Park Avenue, are on the 2023 roadwork schedule.
In the weeks following tonight’s work session, the City Council will hold a series of public hearings and then vote on roadwork and alley improvements planned for 2023.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• On Tuesday, the council will consider extending the city’s deadline for making a decision to terminate its contract to provide ambulance service to Altoona. Usually the deadline is Jan. 15 to decide if the city will end service the following year, but Eau Claire may now give itself until June 1. Discussions of the ambulance contract are happening as Eau Claire and Altoona have had preliminary talks about the possibility of merging their fire departments.