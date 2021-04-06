EAU CLAIRE — A trio of incumbent City Council members handily fended off challengers in Tuesday’s election, each securing new terms representing their districts.
Emily Anderson, going for a sophomore term leading Eau Claire’s 2nd District, got 1,727 votes to the 1,063 who supported challenger Kyle Woodman.
That district covers the city’s south side, including the Oakwood Hills area and part of the Putnam Heights neighborhood.
The 2nd District race was the tightest of the three competitions on Tuesday for City Council with incumbents in the other two battles receiving more than 70% of votes in their districts.
Meanwhile in the 3rd District, Jeremy Gragert also secured a second term by garnering 1,329 votes to the 557 people who selected newcomer Joshua Stanley on their ballots.
That district includes the 3rd Ward neighborhood, UW-Eau Claire campus, homes near Sky Park Industrial Center and pieces of the East Side Hill and Putnam Heights neighborhoods.
Andrew Werthmann secured his fifth term in an aldermanic district based around Eau Claire’s downtown by getting 959 votes to the 276 that went to his opponent, Gabriel Schlieve.
Werthmann represents the 5th District, which includes downtown, the Randall Park neighborhood, portions of the East Side Hill and homes in vicinity of Birch Street and Mount Simon.
Eau Claire’s two other aldermanic districts had no competition with only the incumbents appearing on ballots. That gave sophomore terms for Emily Berge in the 1st District and Jill Christopherson in the 4th District.
Council members are elected to three-year terms. Aside from the five districts, the council also has five at-large seats and the president, which are elected in other years.