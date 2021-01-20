EAU CLAIRE — The City Council has made its selection for Eau Claire's next city manager, but that person's identity remained a secret on Wednesday.
Eau Claire's elected leaders met in closed session for 5½ hours on Tuesday to deliberate on the three finalists for the city's top staff job. That included reviewing qualifications of the candidates, written comments from interview panels and the public, and the council's own observations from its Friday interviews with the candidates.
“It takes a while to get through all of that,” council President Terry Weld said.
The council also talked about its contract proposal to the candidate it chose and provided that information to the executive search consultant it hired from firm Baker Tilly. Weld said the consultant then is tasked with contacting the selected finalist to present the council's offer to see if the person accepts or wants further negotiations. As of Wednesday afternoon, Weld had not yet heard if the city's job offer was accepted and did not know when that announcement might come.
The job's three finalists are current Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, Mequon City Administrator Will Jones and Maquoketa, Iowa City Manager Gerald Smith.
The trio were interviewed on Jan. 14 and 15, facing questions from the council, groups of city employees and a seven-member panel of community members. Videos of candidate interviews with the community panel were made available to the general public through the city's website, along with an online survey that Eau Claire residents could submit with their thoughts on the finalists.
The city's advertisement stated the job has a maximum salary of $175,000. Former City Manager Dale Peters, who retired in October, had a salary of $158,787 plus $4,764 in deferred compensation and a $6,000 annual car allowance during his final year on the job.
Eau Claire's search for a new manager started last February when Peters initially announced his retirement. The search was paused in March when the COVID-19 pandemic began and Peters decided to postpone retiring, but then it resumed in late June.