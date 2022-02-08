EAU CLAIRE — Contracts for a downtown construction project and Eau Claire firefighters were both approved by the City Council during Tuesday evening’s meeting.
In addition to singing new contracts, the council also revisited one nonprofit group’s existing pact with the city to consider a COVID-19-related discount.
Transfer center contract
Installing electrical conduit, lighting and a security system in the city’s new downtown transfer center attracted competition from five electrical contractors.
NEI Northern Electric, which is headquartered in Green Bay and has an office on Eau Claire’s north side, had the low bid of $1.33 million.
The council voted 10-0 — Councilwoman Emily Berge was absent at Tuesday’s meeting — to award the contract to NEI Northern Electric.
Others who vied for the contract and their bids were B&B Electric, $1.38 million; Hudson Electric, $1.39 million; H&R Electric, $1.45 million; and Van Ert Electric, $2.01 million.
Greg Bowe, city purchasing manager, said the contract needed to be awarded soon as the electrical system will be installed while the concrete work is being done.
Construction began last year at the site of the new center where Eau Claire Transit buses will pick up and drop off riders in the city’s downtown. The bulk of the project is being done by Eau Claire-based construction firm Market & Johnson. The company won $6.39 million in contracts from the city in July for the concrete work and barrier cables for the ground-floor transfer center and the three-deck parking ramp on top of it.
On top of the structured parking, three levels of apartments are anticipated to be built by a private developer.
Firefighter labor contract
A labor contract setting raises for city firefighters through 2024 was approved by a 10-0 vote of the City Council on Tuesday evening.
The agreement with Eau Claire Firefighters Local 487 awards the same 1.25% raises on Jan. 1 and July 1 of this year that the council agreed last fall to provide for nonunion city workers. The firefighters contract also gives those same across-the-board percentage pay raises in 2023 and 2024, according to the approved contract.
The union also did bargain for a 25-cent hourly raise for all of its firefighters to take effect at the start of 2023.
However, firefighters who have to temporarily assume duties of a higher-ranking employee for a day will get a smaller amount of “acting pay” beginning next year. Currently those firefighters get an extra $19 per day when they substitute for an absent superior, but that will go down to $16 next year.
Center Ice price break
A nonprofit club that sells beer at Hobbs Ice Center is getting a discount due to a reduction in activities there during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Center Ice Club Foundation’s contract requires it to pay $3,500 annually to the city for running the auxiliary concessions stand at the municipal ice center.
The club made full payment for both 2020 and 2021, but sought a partial refund due to the reduction in UW-Eau Claire hockey games played there due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously agreed to the $1,750 refund that the club requested for its 2021 fees.
The club relies on proceeds from hockey tickets and concession sales to promote recreational ice activities in Eau Claire, according to the city’s resolution that granted the discount.
Other business
• The City Council unanimously voted to approve nine road reconstructions and one alleyway improvement project on Tuesday’s agenda. That roadwork is part of the city’s public works projects planned for this year.
• A five-year update of the city’s comprehensive plan was approved in a 10-0 vote on Tuesday evening.
• After finishing its open session agenda, the council went into closed session at 5 p.m. to discuss upcoming interviews for city manager finalists. Last week the city named Interim City Manger David Solberg and Stephanie Hirsch, operations manager at the Eau Claire County Human Services Department, are the two finalists for the job.