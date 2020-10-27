EAU CLAIRE — It’s been two years in the making, but an Eau Claire city councilman says now is a crucial time for a new program to begin.
On Tuesday evening, the City Council unanimously voted to approve Eau Claire’s ready-to-rent program, which is intended to help people find housing despite blemishes on their records that could make landlords reluctant to lease to them.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann successfully pushed in fall 2018 to include $25,000 in the city’s budget to create the program, but it then took time to design and its progress was slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic.
Having the program ready to roll now though is important, Werthmann said, as some Eau Claire residents are facing new pressures that impact their housing situations.
“We need it,” he said.
People who struggled to keep up with rent on their current housing due to income losses caused by the pandemic may now be looking for cheaper housing, Werthmann said. Residents of a north side trailer park, which was purchased this month and will be cleared out by April, also are looking for places to live, he noted.
The new program is intended to aid people who have financial issues, prior evictions, criminal records or a lack of rental history that would make landlords reluctant to rent to them. Those who participate in the program will take an educational course on being a good tenant and then receive certification as “ready-to-rent.”
Werthmann noted that the program will only work if there are both renters and landlords who want to be a part of it.
“It’s a two-way street,” he said.
For landlords, the program includes a risk mitigation account they could tap if their property experiences damages or lost rent attributed to a certified tenant.
Landlords would be first required to use the tenant’s security deposit to pay for those expenses before the fund could be used. A case manager would also verify damages before the fund would pay for them.
The city intends to start the program before this year ends and it will last through most of 2021.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson asked if the funding for it will be renewed in a future year.
Community development director Scott Allen replied that the intention is to collect information from landlords and tenants who participate in the program so the council could review that data before deciding if the program should be funded in 2022 as well.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• The council approved a joint proposal by the city, Chippewa Valley Innovation Center and Gateway Industrial Park Corp. to seek federal money for a new business incubation facility and to prepare more land for development in the industrial park. The proposal seeks $3.86 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration funded by the CARES Act, which would be matched by $965,500 in local funds.
• Gardeners who plant produce on city-owned land off Jeffers Road will be able to do so for at least five more years as the council agreed to an extension of their lease.
• The council will continue to meet virtually using online videoconference software through the end of this year, according to a resolution approved during the meeting.
• Apartment building projects, one planned along Birch Street and the other off the North Crossing, won approval to rezone property where they plan to build.