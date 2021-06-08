EAU CLAIRE — Roderick Jones, an assistant professor at UW-Eau Claire, has been appointed to serve on the Eau Claire City Council for the next 10 months.
The majority of current council members leaned in favor of Jones during Tuesday’s meeting, selecting him out of a field of nine hopefuls that sought to fill an empty at-large seat.
“I think he brings some value-added items I didn’t see from other candidates,” council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said.
She noted his professional background that shows leadership in schools, Jones’ personal story of starting as a farmhand and becoming an educator, experience connecting with business leaders at his previous jobs in Florida and his view of “aspirational leadership.”
During his last pitch for his candidacy on Monday night to the council, Jones spoke about his passion to serve the public.
“I believe I’ve been called to take personal responsibility to use my talents and my skills to make our community, our nation and world a better place,” he said.
Jones is a relatively new arrival to Eau Claire, having come here in 2019 to teach courses on special education to university students. Prior to that he’d worked in public K-12 schools in Florida since 2001. But his early working life included time laboring in a field and then in warehouses before he started his long career in education.
In the first round of voting for candidates, seven council members raised their hands for Jones while three backed Dang Yang, director of UW-Eau Claire’s office of multicultural affairs.
“He’s a hard worker and he’s a capable worker,” Councilman David Klinkhammer said in support of Yang.
Klinkhammer added that Yang’s professional background in diversity and inclusion would be assets to the city.
Both Yang and Jones were mentioned as the top picks by council members, who said they wrestled with which one to vote for.
“If we had two vacancies I would choose both of them,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.
Following the initial 7-3 vote that favored Jones, the council then voted unanimously to confirm him as their next member. Jones is slated to be sworn in on June 21.
He will serve the remainder of the term left by former Councilwoman Mai Xiong, who resigned in April due to increased duties tied to her job and serving on a statewide panel.
This seat as well as four others on the council will be up for election in April 2022.
There were initially a dozen candidates who applied for the open position. Three withdrew prior to Tuesday’s vote, leaving nine that the council considered.
July 4 fireworks
The July 4 fireworks show will again be launched from Plank Hill this year as opposed to its traditional home in Carson Park.
The alternate launch site at a high point in the Forest Hill Cemetery in the Eastside Hill Neighborhood was first chosen in 2020 to make the fireworks visible for more residents in the city so large gatherings to watch wouldn’t happen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted 8-2 to again use Plank Hill for the fireworks show next month.
“We’re being responsible with COVID still being here,” council President Terry Weld said.
He and other council members said they heard positive feedback from residents following last year’s fireworks show.
Werthmann said he did hear complaints that the fireworks did leave some debris — bits of plastic and metal — behind in the cemetery.
Clean-up will be improved this year, Community Services Director Renee Tyler said. In addition to workers looking for debris at night after the show, she said a crew will be out the following morning to pick up any remaining debris that rained down in the cemetery.
Tyler said she will attend the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association meeting on June 17 to discuss plans for the fireworks show with residents and listen to their thoughts on how it could be tweaked to improve on last year’s show.
Council members were frustrated that outreach didn’t happen sooner, noting that some of the neighborhood’s residents were worried last year when the city first announced the fireworks show would be moving near them.
“I’m disappointed the public hasn’t really gotten an opportunity to speak on it,” Councilwoman Kate Beaton said.
The lack of early outreach prompted Councilwoman Emily Anderson to be one of the opponents of the city’s July 4 fireworks plans on Tuesday. The other was Werthmann, who spoke about the lack of public input but also generally how the loud noise of fireworks affects people with PTSD and pets.
However, the majority of the council supported the city’s plan for the July 4 celebration on Tuesday.
Councilman John Lor remarked he is looking forward to when the festivities can return to their usual home in Eau Claire.
“I still would like to have these traditional fireworks move back to Carson Park next year,” he said.