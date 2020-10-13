EAU CLAIRE — City leaders postponed a decision Tuesday on a controversial proposed public health ordinance, pushing back a future vote on it until next year.
In a 10-1 vote, the council called for a task force to be created in late January to work on the legislation that has brought controversy in recent weeks so it could return to city officials’ desks by June.
“Sometimes a pause in the end can make a better product,” said Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle, who authored the postponement resolution.
The delayed ordinance pertains to the abilities of the local health director to issue public health orders while a communicable disease threatens the community. It also includes oversight from local elected officials that could decide whether those orders should be fully enforceable or merely advisory recommendations.
The ordinance would allow public health workers to issue $200 fines to violators and businesses could lose licenses granted by the city if they persistently disobey public health orders.
Since the proposal first became public last month, it has resulted in protests outside local government buildings and a statement from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce asking that it be withdrawn from consideration.
Councilman David Klinkhammer said the ordinance stirred a lot of emotion and objection because it does include the threat of revoking a license, which would have an adverse effect on a business and its employees.
Klinkhammer was the first to call for delaying a vote so public health officials could meet with business leaders, educators and other community members to further discuss the proposal.
“I do think that our community from a social and health standpoint would be better served if we postponed this for whatever time is necessary so there can be a possible accord between all corners of the community so we can go ahead with something that will increase the overall health of our community,” he said.
The lone dissenting vote on Tuesday came from Councilwoman Kate Beaton, who felt that the timeline to bring back the ordinance proposal was too long.
“I don’t think this is fast enough. We need to be acting more swiftly in this pandemic,” she said.
Emmaneulle explained that she picked Jan. 25 as the date to form a task force because she expects the city will have its new manager in place by then to succeed Dale Peters, who retires next week.
And Emmanuelle said that the city does have options to take faster action if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in coming months and the health director recommends new measures to protect public health. That would need to be done by direct legislation — an ordinance approved by the City Council — to be enforceable.
During the meeting, council members did ask Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese about the consequences of postponing action on the ordinance.
“I’m comfortable with these dates as long as council understands there may be need to come forward with direct legislation in the meantime,” she said.
Giese acknowledged the divisiveness around the proposed ordinance and said a delay could allow time for community conversations to calm the “direct heat” surrounding it right now.
But she also noted that we are getting into the colder months of the year when there are higher incidences of respiratory diseases.
“I am worried about the fall,” she said.
Local public health orders have been issued since mid-May, following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that struck down a statewide safer-at-home order.
Several council members said that inaction by Congress and the state Legislature to deal with public health during the coronavirus pandemic has foisted the responsibility on local government.
“People are passionate about this issue and I think it is because of a failure at our state and national level to have a comprehensive plan at handling this,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.
The proposed ordinance would create a process for public health orders to deal not just with the current pandemic, but also future communicable diseases that threaten the community.
That was part of Klinkhammer’s rationale to push for more time to revise the legislation.
“We’re not just dealing with CIOVID-19. We’re dealing with now and the future,” he said. “It’s necessary we take the time to address both.”
A nearly identical version of the ordinance is also under consideration by the Eau Claire County Board, which will vote on it next week. If approved by county supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting, it would apply to the entire county, including the city of Eau Claire.
Both the city and county versions of the legislation included the potential for fines, but only the city’s version had the possibility for revoking business licenses.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
• The city will apply for a Brownfield grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up tainted soil on Malden Avenue. Contaminated by illegal dumping in the 1940s, that city-owned land next to Fire Station No. 10 could be sold to developers for new apartment buildings after the soil is remediated.
• Chippewa Valley Technical College gained the council’s unanimous approval to expand the parking lot at its West Campus, which is the initial step toward building the new Transportation Education Center there.
• An 11-0 vote confirmed City Engineer Dave Solberg as interim city manager to take over after Peters retires at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.