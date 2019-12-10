A seat on the Eau Claire City Council will remain vacant until voters decide who should fill it on April 7.
In a 6-4 vote during Tuesday’s meeting, the council decided to not appoint a replacement for Councilwoman Laura Benjamin, who resigned late last month.
“We as the elected council need to take time and let the public decide who should serve,” Councilman John Lor said.
He and others who voted against naming a successor to Benjamin contended that the council can leave the seat vacant before the spring election.
“I’m more towards letting the public decide. We are close to an election,” Councilwoman Emily Berge said.
However, others argued that having another person would help when making upcoming important decisions and breaking possible tie votes.
“Having all hands on deck would be helpful for that,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said.
In early 2020, the council is expected to decide if the city should contribute to an events center planned along Menomonie Street, further work on its strategic plan and hold annual street project hearings.
“With huge decisions on our horizon in the next four months, it’s important for us to have full representation,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.
Werthmann, the longest-serving current councilman, noted there have been five vacancies during his nearly 11 years in office. The only other one that went unfilled was the president’s spot, which was vacant for 10 months after Kerry Kincaid resigned in June 2018, though Werthmann served as acting president during that time.
A replacement for Benjamin would only serve for about three months, taking office in January after the application and approval process, before the spring election.
That short term helped steer Councilwoman Kate Beaton against appointing someone.
“It’s just hard to me to be able to justify filling a vacancy for two or three months when we had a vacancy for 10 months recently,” she said.
Council President Terry Weld said he worried that appointing a person for a short term could be viewed by voters as an endorsement of that person’s candidacy.
“I feel that it would have some sort of effect on the election itself,” he said. “Whoever we appoint will have the council’s endorsement.”
Eau Claire residents interested in running for the two years remaining on Benjamin’s term can already begin circulating nomination papers.
Those forms, including 100 to 200 signatures from fellow residents supporting the candidate, are due to City Hall by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7.
That special election will be on the ballot alongside the City Council president race on April 7.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• A narrow 6-4 vote shot down a rezoning request and plans for new apartments and commercial property on Eau Claire’s south side. HK Development had planned four apartment buildings and three business lots for 42 vacant acres it owns at the west end of Lorch Avenue, just north of Lowes Creek. Council members voting against the project cited concerns of increasing traffic, lack of building variety and stretching emergency services thin in that part of Eau Claire. Those voting in favor of the project said they favored growth and development the project would bring and thought it would be a good fit for that area.
• The city will pursue grant money from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to replace two diesel-fueled riding lawnmowers used to groom public parks and cemeteries with new electric-powered models. Associate city planner Ned Noel said the two new mowers cost $54,000 while new diesel models would be $32,000 for the pair. The state grant would pay up to 45% of the cost for the electric ones, though, which creates a net savings of $2,300 for the city. Using electricity to run the mowers instead of diesel fuel is also cheaper, Noel noted, in addition to lowering pollution.
• After a 10-0 council vote, Eau Claire will participate in preliminary talks with Chippewa County on a potential new business park. The county is notifying all municipalities within its borders, which includes Eau Claire’s north side, that it is studying the feasibility of a new business park and inquiring if those towns, villages and cities are interested in participating. The council’s vote allows a representative from Eau Claire to meet with a Chippewa County official in early January to discuss goals of business park, possible sites and resources the city may be able to provide.