EAU CLAIRE — Emily Berge’s ascension to Eau Claire City Council president this month means her District 1 seat representing the city’s north side is becoming vacant.
On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously voted to seek applications and then appoint a resident to serve in the District 1 spot until the next election in April 2024.
Other options considered were holding a special election this year at an estimated cost of $20,000 to $40,000 or keeping the seat vacant until next spring.
After the council’s vote this week, the city will advertise the need for a District 1 representative and begin taking applications.
Those interested in the position must be adult residents of that district, which is generally part of the city’s north side and represents about a fifth of Eau Claire’s population. It includes the Princeton Valley area, The Planets neighborhood and other parts of Eau Claire around the North Hastings Way and North Crossing interchange.
Applicants will need to fill out a one-page statement on why they’re interested in serving on City Council, skills they bring to the position and their vision for Eau Claire.
Based on a timeline presented before Tuesday’s vote, the council will accept applications until May 4. Candidates will be asked to make presentations to the City Council on May 22. The council will vote the following day to select the next District 1 alderperson.
The new council member would be expected to begin serving on June 12.
Tuesday marked the final council meeting led by departing council President Terry Weld, who opted not to run this month for re-election. He served four years as president, following a two-year stint as an at-large councilman.
Weld urged north siders with an interest in local politics to consider applying for the District 1 vacancy.
“It’s an amazing honor and certainly I would encourage anybody who has that passion to consider it,” he said.
Weld noted that he first joined the council by being appointed when there was a previous vacancy.
His final regular meeting had a light agenda, which allowed Weld time to reflect on his time as an elected official.
While approving appointments for people who are serving on the city’s boards, commissions and committees, he took a moment to thank those who have volunteered their time to help the city through those.
After voting on numerous permits, Weld voiced appreciation for the businesses, developers, foundations, organizations, educational institutions, neighborhood groups and others who make Eau Claire the city it is.
The outgoing president also thanked city staff and his colleagues on council for their work as well.
Weld did begin his final meeting by sharing a behind-the-scenes story about the first City Council meeting held after COVID-19 became a pandemic. While other council members attended virtually using online videoconferencing, Weld was alone on the dais in the council chamber at City Hall.
Each council meeting begins with voices in unison reciting a patriotic creed, but the pressure of speaking it solo made Weld worry he’d get tripped up.
“My biggest fear that first night was that I would forget the words to the pledge of allegiance,” he said.
But the words he’d repeated countless times came to him without trouble.
While Tuesday was Weld’s last official meeting, he is slated to be in the audience of the April 25 City Council meeting to be acknowledged for his service.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• The city will sign an agreement to rebuild a half-mile section of County Line Road near Jeffers Park in coming years with 80% of the funding coming from the state Department of Transportation. Based on the timing of the funding, the earliest the $3.6 million project could happen would be spring 2026. Prior to that, the city will hold multiple open houses and create a website to get public input on the project.
• Free monthly bus passes will continue to be available to Eau Claire’s homeless population for the rest of this year through a combination of public and private funding. On Tuesday the City Council voted 11-0 to use $12,000 from its unspent federal COVID-19 recovery funds to match contributions from businesses and other donors to pay for the bus passes.
• A $2.69 million contract to build the city’s Cannery Park was awarded to Eau Claire-based construction firm Market & Johnson.
• Vacant land at 4600 London Road was rezoned to allow a 76-unit apartment complex to be built there.