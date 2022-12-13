EAU CLAIRE — Allowing residents to skip mowing in May so their lawns become better habitats for birds and bees during early spring is being considered by the Eau Claire City Council.
During Tuesday’s meeting, a consensus of council members expressed interest in having city staff draft an ordinance change to relax the limit on lawn heights during the month of May.
“There is a huge amount of interest in this already,” Councilman Joshua Miller said.
Miller said this is one of the initiatives he first wanted to tackle when he was elected in April — only to find out that several groups were already working toward it. In addition to the city’s Sustainability Advisory Committee pushing for the idea, there are also local members of the Sierra Club, community group JONAH and some from UW-Eau Claire who are also supportive of it, Miller said.
To allow property owners to take a month off from mowing will require temporarily suspending enforcement of the city ordinance that requires lawns to be kept under 7 inches in height.
Ned Noel, the city’s senior planner, said that on average, the city has gotten 41 violations of the lawn ordinance during the month of May.
Those cases began with complaints about overgrown lawns, followed by a city notice left at the building found to be in violation. If the owner doesn’t take action, the city has a third-party company do the mowing and bill the owner.
While he presented the ecological benefits of creating greater habitat for pollinators when the growing season for those beneficial insects and birds begin, Noel acknowledged that not everybody likes a shaggy lawn.
There are residents who do invest in their lawns and their concerns should be weighed as the city talks about a no-mow May policy, he said.
“So those considerations are important as well,” he said.
Miller said that people who do opt to have a pristine yard shouldn’t be negatively impacted by others skipping mowing for a month.
“No-mow May is voluntary so if you want to have a manicured lawn, that’s OK,” he said.
Council Vice President Emily Berge said she’s also heard from ecologically-minded residents who are interested in no-mow May, including people who have taken part without realizing it currently runs afoul of city ordinances.
“I’ve talked to some people who are already doing it,” she said. “They just don’t realize they could get ticketed for it.”
Berge, Miller and other council members spoke about having more community discussion of a no-mow May campaign and potential city action to make it possible.
Based on that conversation, City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said an ordinance change will be drafted and subject to a public hearing, which will likely be during a January meeting of the City Council.
Apartment complex narrowly approved
A narrow 6-5 City Council vote on Tuesday evening approved rezoning 7.4 acres along West Clairemont Avenue where the defunct Shopko retail store stands so the land can be redeveloped into a 258-unit apartment complex.
After a lengthy conversation that included a failed attempt to postpone a decision until January, the slim majority of the council OK’d Milwaukee developer Greywolf Partners’ plan to build the apartment complex dubbed Station 955.
“This is a very significant proposal and probably larger than what I was expecting for the site, which is good,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said before casting his vote in support of it.
Though he was among those who voiced concerns about the vehicle traffic flow and pedestrian safety features around the complex, he said those details can still be worked out without a postponement that could jeopardize the project.
Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager, said the developer is working on a tight timeline and a delay would’ve put the project at risk.
Greywolf plans to demolish the old store in March so it can begin construction of the new complex and finish in time to open by UW-Eau Claire’s fall 2024 semester. The building is being marketed toward college students at the nearby university and Chippewa Valley Technical College, though it would not exclude tenants from other demographics.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann had pushed Tuesday for a one-month delay and then was among those to oppose the rezoning request. Prior to the vote, he talked about how apartment prices at the new complex could influence landlords of existing nearby buildings, including those who rent to lower-income residents, to raise their rents. Werthmann also argued the large apartment building could result in traffic issues for neighbors.
“I’m not convinced there isn’t a negative impact there,” he said.
Council President Terry Weld, who supported the rezoning, said the new apartment complex will be an improvement over the store that has been quiet since Shopko filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2019.
“I look at this area and I can’t imagine commercial being a better option right now,” he said.
Weld, a local real estate agent, said that getting more housing overall in Eau Claire is what is needed to address a shortage that has lingered since the Great Recession.
“This all began because we stopped building in 2008,” he said. “Now we just have to catch up on that number of units to really make a difference.”