EAU CLAIRE — Allowing residents to skip mowing in May so their lawns become better habitats for birds and bees during early spring is being considered by the Eau Claire City Council.

During Tuesday’s meeting, a consensus of council members expressed interest in having city staff draft an ordinance change to relax the limit on lawn heights during the month of May.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter