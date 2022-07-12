EAU CLAIRE — The city will be asking voters this fall to override state limits on property tax increases to pay for new employees, the City Council unanimously decided on Tuesday.
In a 10-0 vote — Councilwoman Emily Anderson was the lone absence — the council declared it will go to referendum on Nov. 8 to exceed tax levy limits.
The council didn’t have a discussion before voting during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, but has talked about going to referendum on prior occasions.
A majority of the council previously had voiced an intent to do such during a June work session, but this week’s vote made that official and set a schedule for it.
“The timeline is very short,” City Manager Stephanie Hirsch noted.
At its July 25 meeting, the council is scheduled to hear from consultants with Baker Tilly who conducted telephone surveys of Eau Claire residents about potential city and school referendums. A public discussion period will also be included in that meeting for residents looking to talk about a referendum.
Then on July 26 the council will be expected to specify the exact language for the referendum to appear on city ballots this fall.
"It would bind us to a dollar amount to be raised and how that money would be spent," Hirsch said.
To get onto November's ballots, the city must have a referendum question finalized by late August.
The resolution accompanying Tuesday's vote stated the referendum would seek to raise between $1 million to $1.8 million in new revenue on an ongoing basis to fund public safety and community services positions.
During the June 28 City Council work session, positions a referendum would fund included more firefighters/paramedics, police officers, streets workers, parks employees and an additional forester.