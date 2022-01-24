EAU CLAIRE — The City Council is interested in holding a referendum this year that would ask taxpayers to let Eau Claire exceed a state-set limit on property tax increases.
Seven members out of the 11-person council spoke in favor of taking the first steps toward a referendum during a Monday night work session.
“I absolutely think we need a referendum and would support going forward with one,” Councilwoman Kate Beaton said.
The potential referendum would allow Eau Claire to exceed caps the state Legislature puts on cities that limit how much their property taxes can go up to pay for ongoing expenses, namely employees that provide municipal services.
Finance Director Jay Winzenz said levy limits in place for cities since 2003 in Wisconsin are among the strictest in the nation.
“For the last 18 years we’ve been making this work with levy limits that have not kept up with the rate of inflation,” he said. “Throughout that time we’ve been able to make that work by doing more with less, chipping away here and there.
“We’ve gotten to a point where we are unable to add police officers, we’re unable to add co-response people, we’re unable to add firefighters or paramedics, because we continue to be constrained with levy limits that on an annual basis aren’t able to cover our wage increases. We’re at that point where we’ve got a choice to make. We can keep limping along as we have or we can move our service levels forward. The only way we can do that is a referendum.”
Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said the city should be sharing what its financial constraints can lead to — ranging from longer response times for emergency services to fewer days the public pool may be open.
“I think we have a responsibility to share the sobering financial horizon,” she said. Emmanuelle was among those who favored continued talks toward a referendum, preferably on November’s ballots.
Councilman David Klinkhammer on Monday didn’t chime in his support, instead asking questions about how other Wisconsin cities are getting by under the same property tax limits.
“I can understand why it’s becoming more commonplace for referendums to be used to raise revenue,” he said, “but there are a number of communities that are not using referendums. How are they meeting their financial needs if they aren’t using referendums?”
Winzenz replied, “I don’t know that they are. There are many communities across the state that are cutting services.”
The timing of a potential city referendum did raise concerns among council members worried that Eau Claire voters may be faced with multiple funding questions.
Beaton said the city could end up on the ballot alongside the Eau Claire school district, which has also been discussing a potential referendum this fall.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert said it seems the school district has been asking for voters fairly often to fund building projects.
“It’s going to be hard to find a year when they’re not doing one,” he said.
But he feels the city should still put a question to voters, whom he believes know about the budget challenges Eau Claire has been facing.
“One of the reasons why I like this option is it does put the decision on the public,” Gragert said, adding his support for a referendum.
Council President Terry Weld also favored going forward with the first steps toward a referendum.
“In the end we will be better able to meet the needs of our community, if it is the wish of our residents,” he said.
Winzenz and Interim City Manager David Solberg talked about hiring outside help to see what the community would support in a referendum — both for the amount of money taxpayers would be asked for and which services it would fund.
“The role of a consultant would be to help gauge community sentiment,” Solberg said.
The interim city manager said it seemed that most council members who want to go to referendum would prefer one in fall, which will give more time to gauge the community’s sentiment and draft the question for voters to consider.
To get a question on the ballot on the Aug. 9 primary, the council will need to have a referendum question finalized by late May.
Waiting until the Nov. 8 general election would allow the council until late August to hone the wording of a referendum.