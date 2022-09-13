EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council will participate in informational meetings leading up to a Nov. 8 city referendum, but won’t tell residents how they should vote on it.
During a special Tuesday evening meeting, the eight council members in attendance unanimously decided that the city’s elected officials should be a part of efforts to inform and answer the public’s questions on the $1.45 million ballot question, but not advocate for it.
“It seems like we’d be able to do more and have a bigger impact if we just do the educational route,” Councilman Charlie Johnson said.
If the council had chosen the advocacy route instead, it would not be able to use city resources, including City Hall, public parks, copiers, city government email addresses and more, to speak to constituents about the referendum. By definitively opting to not tell the public how to vote, the council now can use those resources for referendum outreach efforts.
Council President Terry Weld felt taking the more objective route also fits with being respectful of constituents’ own opinions on the issue.
“This allows us to be more in line with that,” he said.
Councilman Roderick Jones also spoke in favor of the council taking an educational role in the seven weeks leading up to the referendum.
“When you cross that line into advocacy, there is the potential for a blowback,” he said.
While not advocating for a specific stance, Councilwoman Emily Berge noted that referendum messages will include impacts on city staffing for both voting down and passing the referendum.
“There’s consequences either way,” she said.
With the additional property tax money that would be provided each year by the referendum, the city would hire 15 new public safety employees. Those would be six firefighters, six police officers, two community service officers and an associate in the 911 dispatch center.
The city calculated the referendum would add about $44 to the property tax bill for the average Eau Claire home, which is valued at $194,000.
Public relations firm Mueller Communications has been hired by the city to help produce informational materials about the referendum. Those flyers and other pieces of literature are currently being drafted and may be released later this week, Weld said.
On Tuesday, council members named Berge as their organizer for referendum outreach efforts. Meetings for the general public as well as presentations to neighborhood associations, civic groups and other organizations are being planned by the council.
Weld noted that local police and fire unions have members doing their own advocacy work for the referendum.
The city’s public safety referendum won’t be alone on the Nov. 8 ballot when it comes to asking Eau Claire residents for more money. The Eau Claire school district also has its $98.6 million referendum to make facility improvements at numerous schools.
City Council members differed on how much they felt they should talk about the K-12 schools referendum if asked by constituents.
“I probably won’t say much about it,” Berge said. Adding that she’d refer questions to the school board. Johnson agreed with that approach.
But Jones and Councilman Jeremy Gragert said they felt they should be prepared to speak about the school district’s referendum to some degree.
“I’m not advocating for us to be salespeople on the school referendum,” Jones said. “But it would be helpful for us to have some background information.”
Gragert noted that he’s even meeting with Superintendent Mike Johnson to bolster his own personal knowledge of the schools’ referendum.