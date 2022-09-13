EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council will participate in informational meetings leading up to a Nov. 8 city referendum, but won’t tell residents how they should vote on it.

During a special Tuesday evening meeting, the eight council members in attendance unanimously decided that the city’s elected officials should be a part of efforts to inform and answer the public’s questions on the $1.45 million ballot question, but not advocate for it.

