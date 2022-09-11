EAU CLAIRE — After its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday evening, Eau Claire’s elected officials will walk a couple of blocks away for a second meeting that can’t be held on government property.

Inside the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce building, 101 N. Farwell St., the council is set to decide whether it will only provide objective information leading up to the city’s Nov. 8 referendum or advocate a stance on how residents should vote.

