The city has used this example of a boardwalk trail in discussions with residents about installing one along a portion of the west side of Half Moon Lake in Eau Claire. This week the City Council will discuss the route the trail would take, sections of it that would be paved or a raised boardwalk, and whether to put the project out for bids so it could be built in 2023.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Creating a trail along the west side of Half Moon Lake to connect two Eau Claire parks will be up for discussion this week among city leaders and residents.

The latest version for that trail — part of it a raised boardwalk, but other sections would be paved concrete — will be up for public discussion at tonight’s(Monday) City Council meeting before Eau Claire’s elected leaders are scheduled to vote on the project Tuesday afternoon.

