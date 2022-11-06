EAU CLAIRE — Creating a trail along the west side of Half Moon Lake to connect two Eau Claire parks will be up for discussion this week among city leaders and residents.
The latest version for that trail — part of it a raised boardwalk, but other sections would be paved concrete — will be up for public discussion at tonight’s(Monday) City Council meeting before Eau Claire’s elected leaders are scheduled to vote on the project Tuesday afternoon.
In line with the city’s longstanding goal to create more connections within its recreational trail network, the new half-mile section would also be a link between two waterfront parks.
“It connects Carson Park with Rod and Gun Park,” said Steve Plaza, the city’s parks, forestry, cemetery, building and grounds maintenance manager.
Councilmen Andrew Werthmann and Jeremy Gragert requested tonight’s discussion so they could hear more about different versions suggested for the new trail.
“My understanding is there’s a variety of options we could have,” Gragert said.
While he did attend a gathering in September when the city first presented a design for a lakefront boardwalk, Gragert said he knows the project has gone through more debate since then.
The version first proposed in September would have about a half-mile of boardwalk trail winding its way close to the west bank of Half Moon Lake. That boardwalk would connect Rod & Gun Park to a small paved area used for fishing behind the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center on the edge of Carson Park.
A city cost estimate for the trail’s construction came to $1.3 million, which would come from a fund used for improvements to Eau Claire’s trail system.
But a group of city residents is advocating for an alternative trail route that would veer away from the lakefront to avoid disturbing animal habitat there.
“This has never been touched. It's nature at its purest,” said Penny Von Haden, who lives near Rod & Gun Park and collected signatures for a petition.
Signed by 112 city residents who live near the park as well as others from elsewhere in Eau Claire, the petition seeking an alternative trail route was filed on Oct. 26 at City Hall. Von Haden said more have since signed on, bringing the total to around 150 on the petition.
Their proposed route would create a concrete trail west from the fishing area on what is currently an informal worn, earthen path already used by people to reach Park Ridge Drive. The trail would then proceed along the east side of Park Ridge Drive and then continue alongside Rod and Gun Park Drive to reach the park itself.
This alternate route would cover a similar distance of about a half-mile, but at a lower cost due to the use of mostly concrete and very little boardwalk.
“When you enter the world of boardwalk, you’re entering the area of high cost, high maintenance,” Von Haden said.
A city cost estimate for the petitioners’ version of the trail came to $731,400, which includes building a retaining wall in one section.
Now a third option has been presented by the city and won the recommendation of Eau Claire’s Waterways and Parks Commission during its Oct. 26 meeting.
That latest version of the trail adheres to the city’s original route for it. But one change is a long section would now be made of concrete, but other portions closer to the lake would still be boardwalk. Switching a section to pavement was done after the state Department of Natural Resources ruled that part of the proposed trail was not in a wetland, so that portion did not need to made of a raised boardwalk.
Boardwalks are still used in areas closer to the lake to reduce the trail’s disturbance to soils and animal habitats there.
One aspect of the petitioners’ alternate trail that made it into the city’s latest version is a paved shortcut for pedestrians from Park Ridge Drive to the fishing area behind the tennis center.
Switching part of the trail from boardwalk to concrete is expected to reduce the price below the original $1.3 million cost estimate.
“This is going to save a significant amount of money,” Plaza said.
Just how much lower the recommended trail would cost is not yet known, he said, but expects the reduced price would be reflected in bids the city gets from contractors.
On Tuesday the City Council is expected to vote on the trail’s route, materials to be used in specific sections, and whether the project should be put out to bid.
After contractors submit their bids for the project, it would still come back to the City Council for final approval before it is built next year, Plaza said.