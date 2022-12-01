EAU CLAIRE — The leader of Eau Claire's City Council will change in spring with current President Terry Weld opting not to run for another term.
Weld, a local real estate agent, has served as president for four years, following two years as an at-large councilman and six years on the city Plan Commission.
"Public service and municipal government touches every emotion that exists," he said Thursday in a news release. "It tires you and tests you, energizes and rewards you, educates and strengthens you, and in the end, leaves you with a great sense of accomplishment and pride.
"I will miss it greatly and encourage everyone to seek and experience the role of serving others, in whatever capacity possible," he wrote.
Upon his departure from city politics in mid-April, Weld said he will continue to work in real estate and enjoy extra time with family and friends.
Seeking to fill his spot is council Vice President Emily Berge, who announced Thursday her intent to run in the April 4 election.
First elected in 2018 to the council's District 1 seat, which represents a northern part of Eau Claire, Berge was re-elected to that post in 2021. On April 19, her fellow council members unanimously named her to serve as vice president.
"Over the last five years, my love for Eau Claire has continued to grow, as well as my passion for civic policy and engagement," she wrote in her campaign announcement. "I am a problem solver. I listen to understand what is going on and then work with people to find solutions.
"As City Council president, I will continue to lead with dedication and cooperation," she wrote.
Berge, who works as a licensed professional counselor in Eau Claire, drew connections between public services and mental health.
"I know that when we encourage community connection and engagement, create beautiful and accessible public spaces especially in nature, and strive to make sure all feel welcome and safe in our city, we increase mental health well-being," she wrote.
Berge has lived in Eau Claire for over 20 years and resides on the north side with her husband and two children.
Weld threw his support behind Berge as his successor.
"She has worked tirelessly serving her district and the City of Eau Claire these past five years," Weld wrote of Berge. "She is trusted, experienced and compassionate about our city and our residents, and I'm certain, will continue to be a positive, respectful and productive leaser as our great city moves forward."
Berge filled in for Weld earlier this year as leader of two City Council meetings while he was home with a bout of COVID-19.
The president is involved in setting the council's agenda, presides over meetings and represents Eau Claire at events. Aside from those duties, the president has the same powers and voting abilities as the 10 other council members. The president does get a slightly higher annual salary — $3,600 — compared to the other council members, who are paid $3,000.
Thursday marked the first day that people interested in running for municipal offices could begin circulating nomination papers to get on the spring ballot. To get on the ballot for Eau Claire City Council president, candidates must get signatures from at least 200 city residents.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 to submit nomination papers, a registration statement and declaration of candidacy to City Hall to run for council president. If more than two people file to run, there would be a primary on Feb. 21 prior to the April 4 election.