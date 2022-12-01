EAU CLAIRE — The leader of Eau Claire's City Council will change in spring with current President Terry Weld opting not to run for another term.

Weld, a local real estate agent, has served as president for four years, following two years as an at-large councilman and six years on the city Plan Commission.

