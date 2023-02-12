EAU CLAIRE — The potential for a new fee on vehicles registered in Eau Claire as a way to help fund local road projects will be discussed Tuesday by the City Council.
Also known as a “wheel tax,” local fees to pay for roadwork are added to the state’s annual vehicle registration fee — $85 for regular passenger vehicles — charged when renewing license plates.
The idea of a wheel tax is being discussed as way to cut down on debt currently used to pay for road construction, trim how much homeowners pay when there’s work on their streets and free up property tax money to be used for other city operations.
“We’re trying to look at that long-term stability, work around debt and free up flexibility with the general fund,” said Dave Solberg, deputy city manager and Eau Claire’s engineering director.
Solberg along with Kitzie Winters, city finance director, are slated to give a presentation on wheel taxes toward the end of the council’s meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
Billed as a study item, the discussion is meant to end with direction from the council on whether it has any interest in actually proposing a wheel tax and for how much money. If the council indicates it wants to move ahead, an ordinance would be drafted and brought back for a public hearing at a future council meeting before it could be voted on.
Though a wheel tax would result in Eau Claire drivers paying more when they renew their license plates, it’s being pitched as a way to bring relief in other ways.
Solberg is suggesting that revenues from the wheel tax could bring down special assessments homeowners pay when there’s road construction where they live by about 10%.
Currently, special assessments for roadwork cost the average homeowner $7,000 when their street gets major work. The amount varies greatly house-to-house depending on the size of lots.
Annually the city collects about $1.7 million in special assessments to pay for a portion of street construction in Eau Claire.
Borrowing pays for a larger share of the costs for road construction, but Solberg said a wheel tax could reduce that. That would help the city manage it’s debt, cutting how much interest taxpayers ultimately end up paying for municipal projects that funded by borrowing.
The wheel tax would also be seen as a way to eliminate how the city’s general fund, which is primarily intended for operational costs namely employees, has provided about $750,000 each year to help pay for road projects.
The city would not plan to increase the amount of street construction it does annually if a wheel tax is implemented.
Solberg noted that the current pace of annual work is keeping the city’s roads in stable condition. Pavement condition of Eau Claire streets is an average of 75 on a scale of 100, putting the majority of them in the higher end of the good range, he said.
“We’re doing the right number of projects each year to remain where we’re at,” Solberg said.
All Eau Claire County motorists, including the majority of the City of Eau Claire, already pay a $30 wheel tax. Started in 2019 by the Eau Claire County government to pay for work on rural highways, none of the proceeds from the wheel tax go to the city for its streets.
The Eau Claire County budget shows it expects to bring in $2.485 million in wheel taxes this year.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website, a growing number of cities and counties have been charging vehicle registration fees of varying amounts.
There are 33 municipalities in the state that currently charge a wheel tax and three more are set to begin in April. Those annual fees range from $10 to $40.
A dozen counties in the state, including Eau Claire County, currently charge a wheel tax. It will grow to 13 in April when Vernon County’s takes effect.
Wheel taxes charged by Wisconsin counties range from $10 to $30 per year.
There are currently 80,042 vehicles subject to wheel tax that are registered in Eau Claire County, according to the state Department of Transportation. Within the City of Eau Claire, which does also have parts in Chippewa County, there are 50,140 vehicles that fit that category.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• Providing a $1.14 million grant to help Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity convert an Eau Claire church’s seldom-used classroom wing into affordable housing for local veterans will go to a vote on Tuesday. Money for the project is coming from a federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery program specifically intended to help provide housing, services and shelter to homeless people and other vulnerable populations.
• Public hearings will be held tonight(Monday) on 11 street projects before the council will vote on them during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting. Those projects are in the Randall Park and North Side Hill neighborhoods, and in the city’s Cannery District redevelopment area.
• Following an Eau Claire County judge’s ruling earlier this month that voided an annexation of over 400 acres of rural land approved last year, city leaders are considering their next steps. Tonight’s(Monday) council agenda ends with a closed session meeting with the city’s attorneys to discuss legal strategy for that litigation.
• The city is set to approve a contract with the local convention and visitor’s bureau for the gradual repayment of a donation the latter made to help construction of a new sports and events facility. Visit Eau Claire pledged $2.4 million from future hotel room tax revenues to the County Materials Complex, which the city already agreed to pay in advance. The pact slated for the council’s approval on Tuesday allows the city to withhold some of the room taxes it would normally give to Visit Eau Claire over the next 20 years to serve as repayment of the donation.
• Local artwork is set to soon adorn the council chamber at City Hall. The Pablo Center at the Confluence has offered to lend some pieces from its collection through an agreement poised for approval on Tuesday. Based on that proposed document, the arts center would select 20 to 30 pieces that relate to Eau Claire, and city leaders would choose four to six for display each year.