The city of Eau Claire will vote Tuesday afternoon on extending its coronavirus-related emergency declaration for another month.
Currently set to expire on Tuesday night, a resolution in front of the City Council would continue to give emergency powers to the city manager and other appointed officials until June 23.
"It's principally for operational flexibility," City Manager Dale Peters said.
Since the city first enacted its emergency order on March 17, about 20 decisions that normally would have to get the elected council's approval have been executed by city staff.
Those have included waiving late fees on utility bills, deferring payments on city-issued business loans, delaying collection of hotel room taxes, closing City Hall to the public, waiving bus fares and applying for emergency government grants with tight deadlines.
That last action is intended to help the city pay for any additional costs it has linked to the coronavirus.
"It will help us recover funding to the extent we have operations being done under an emergency order," Peters said.
Another one of the executive actions taken under the emergency order was to use Eau Claire's municipal ice arena as a temporary homeless shelter because buildings run by local organizations didn't have enough space based on general guidelines for preventing spread of COVID-19. Keeping the order in place will allow that to continue until regular homeless shelters can begin welcoming people again.
"We're not quite ready to transition from using Hobbs as an emergency homeless shelter," Peters said.
The emergency order also has allowed the City Council the flexibility to meet using a teleconference format that the public could view as well as consolidate two meetings into one when the agenda was short.
When the City Council does meet, Peters has given an update on all actions taken in Eau Claire under the emergency powers.
Previously the city's emergency declaration has followed the timeframe of the state's safer-at-home order, but has now eclipsed that.
A May 13 ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court ended the state's safer-at-home order, which previously had been set to cease this coming Tuesday morning.
Following that, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department issued an order on May 14 to set criteria for local businesses to safely reopen during the pandemic. That local order has been scheduled to end on Thursday, but late last week city-county health Director Lieske Giese anticipated it would be continued based on the rising number of COVID-19 cases and need to increase public health and testing capacities.
“It is very clear that our data right now is concerning, both at a state and local level,” she said during a Friday afternoon news briefing.
Any continuation of the local public health order or a new one to replace it would be announced on Wednesday, Giese said.