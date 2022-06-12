EAU CLAIRE — A state agency’s opinion against the annexation of 438 acres into Eau Claire won’t stop a proposal’s progress, but it is another factor for the City Council to consider when taking a vote this week.
During Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the council is scheduled to decide on whether to grant a petition from landowners to bring their land from the town of Washington into Eau Claire city limits so a portion of it can be turned into a housing development.
The annexation petition had initially been scheduled for a council vote on May 24, but was postponed until this week based on a recommendation from city staff.
Due to annexations requiring a supermajority vote, at least eight of out of the council’s 11 members would need to support it on Tuesday.
While the annexation has drawn support from some because it would grow the city, there are also voices opposing this proposed addition to the city.
The state Department of Administration penned a letter on May 23 stating that the proposed annexation is “against the public interest.”
The letter written by Erich Schmidtke of the department’s Municipal Boundary Review noted the annexation’s irregular shape because an eastern portion of Lowes Creek County Park is included in it to reach the privately-owned land sought for development.
“The proposed annexation is long and irregularly shaped, narrowing in places, and nearly bisects the town,” he wrote.
The town of Washington government also wrote a letter to the state, mentioning how the annexation used a section of the park to connect to the development property.
“The petitioners are using a county park to create ‘a balloon on a string’ for the purpose of creating a subdivision a mile from the city limits,” the town stated.
However, Schmidtke remarked that a similar shape was used in Sheboygan to annex land and it had been upheld as legal by a court’s decision.
More attention was given in Schmidtke’s letter about getting municipal services out to the property, which is a distance away from the rest of Eau Claire city limits.
The nearest city water and sewer utility lines are over a mile to the north along Lorch Avenue, and extending service out there is only in the early planning stages, he wrote.
With the nearest city road 2.2 miles away from the land proposed for the new housing development, the town would be better suited to provide fire and ambulance services, according to Schmidtke.
Responding to that portion of the letter, Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell wrote a memo last week to the City Council.
For about 18 years, the city has been providing ambulance service to the town of Washington and that wouldn’t change with the annexation, he wrote.
Additionally, he contended that the full-time city fire department’s response times to the site would be faster than more volunteer-based departments that cover rural areas.
“I have great respect for the surrounding paid-on-call fire departments, such as Township Fire (Department); however, the response time capabilities of a full-time career department far exceed those of a paid-on call department,” Bell wrote.
The city is able to respond to fire and emergency medical calls between five and eight minutes to the property slated for annexation, he stated.
The Town of Washington’s letter remarked that snow plowing and road maintenance would become more difficult to deliver because of irregular border the annexation would create between the city and town.
The state Department of Administration reviews annexation petitions in counties that have populations over 50,000, which includes Eau Claire County.
“The Department’s review is advisory and non-binding upon the annexing community, however the community is required to consider the Department’s advice before taking action,” an agency spokesperson wrote in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The annexation is being sought by landowners LaVerne Stewart and Todd Hauge to help develop land that is currently vacant.
Proposed by a team of CE Wurzer Builders, Holzinger Homes, Chippewa Valley Excavating and Trend Stone Surfaces, the planned subdivision known as Orchard Hills has already faced opposition from town residents living nearby.
Orchard Hills was initially pitched in 2021 as a rural housing development with 117 homes on 234 acres of agricultural land owned by Stewart. The proposal was met by opposition at the onset by neighbors arguing against a large housing development, including the additional traffic it would bring.
The County Board refused to rezone the land based on that plan in May 2021. The developers then reduced their plans to include 107 homes, which got a split vote from the county’s Planning and Development Commission in January. That revised plan did not reach the full County Board for a vote as the developers pulled it and instead switched to the process of bringing their project to the city instead. How details of the housing development’s plans would change if the land becomes part of the city is not yet known.
Neighbors continued voicing their opposition by speaking against the annexation during the May 23 public hearing on it at the City Council.
Those supporting the development include the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin and Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, which all argue that more homes are needed in the area.
City Manager Stephanie Hirsch also made a presentation during the May 23 council meeting to express the city’s need to grow its tax base and housing supply.
Without growing Eau Claire’s tax base, Hirsch said services will need to be cut back and the city couldn’t pursue new initiatives brought forth by the city council.
“There’s no way to make this money except net new growth,” she said.
If the annexation is approved, any housing subdivision there would still face future approvals to actually happen. This would include city decisions to allow rezoning, a general development plan and platting the land.
While there is no public hearing on the annexation on tonight’s(Monday) council agenda, people would be allowed to speak during a regular public comment period toward the end of the meeting.
Other business
Also on this week’s council agendas:
• An agreement for Niagara Bottling Co. to build a water bottling plant in the Gateway Northwest Business Park is scheduled for a vote during Tuesday’s meeting after it had been postponed on May 24.
• Plans for a new city park to be built in the Cannery District will be up for a public hearing tonight(Monday) before the council will vote on them Tuesday.
• Hirsch’s proposal on how the city should use $13.5 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act will be discussed during tonight’s(Monday) meeting and at a work session following Tuesday’s regular council meeting.