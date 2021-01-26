EAU CLAIRE — A historic 90-year-old downtown Eau Claire bridge is now on a course for full replacement in its future instead of undergoing an expensive rehabilitation project.
The City Council voted 9-2 against proceeding with a $6 million project this year to replace the deck and make significant repairs to arches on the Dewey Street bridge.
“As much as I would like to keep this bridge viable, it doesn’t make sense at this time,” Councilman David Klinkhammer said during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.
The rehabilitation project would be expected to extend the bridge’s life by 40 to 50 years, according to interim City Manager David Solberg, who heads the city’s Engineering Division. A new bridge in its place would be expected to last 75 to 100 years.
“The existing bridge would have half the lifespan of a new bridge, but it would have the charming, elegant look of what’s been there since 1931,” Solberg said.
However, he then looked at the financial implications of a rehabilitation project that is close to the estimated cost to build an entirely new bridge.
“I think the economically responsible option is to replace it with a new bridge, although that historic bridge is one of a kind,” he said.
Costs of the rehabilitation project escalated significantly since the city received an estimate in mid-2015 that it would only cost a total of $2 million. When the city put the project out for bid recently it came back at $6 million, an increase Solberg attributed mostly to high inflation in the construction industry and complexity of the project.
On Tuesday the city was voting on whether it wanted to budget $3.46 million of its own funds for the bridge’s rehabilitation. The rest of the costs would be paid by a state Department of Transportation grant and $523,000 in bridge aid from Eau Claire County.
Voting against the city’s budget measure signaled to Solberg that he is now directed to begin planning to replace the bridge, he said.
Based on the time it would take to get a new grant from the state Department of Transportation for a bridge replacement project, he expects the earliest a new Dewey Street bridge would be built is 2026.
Estimating that construction costs will continue escalating at the same pace they have been, Solberg said a basic bridge would cost about $6.5 million in five years. Adding architectural features to make it look similar to what’s there now would add about $1 million to the project.
The city’s share of a new bridge’s cost is expected to be $3 million for a basic model or $4 million for the more elaborate version.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert sought more time to see if historic preservationists would want to weigh in with ideas on whether the current bridge should be rehabilitated.
“I do really like the idea of going ahead and saving this bridge,” he said.
He attempted to postpone a decision on Tuesday, but failed to get support from the majority of the council for a two-week delay.
A May 2015 report on the Dewey Street bridge classified it as “structurally deficient,” which means while it is still safe to use it is in need of significant repairs.
Other business
Also during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting:
• Satisfied with COVID-19 precautions the Eau Claire Marathon is putting in place for its new Bridge2Bridge races planned for May 1 and 2, the council voted 11-0 to grant a permit that lets the event use Phoenix Park, sidewalks and city trails.
• Ten residential alleyway improvement projects were approved by the council, scheduling them for construction this year. Another project — an alley south of Walnut Street, between Ninth and 11th streets — was unanimously voted down by the council in favor of repairing the surface currently there.
• Designs to create a roundabout at the intersection of North Oxford Avenue and Platt Street will undergo revisions and return for a public hearing on Feb. 8 before a vote the following day. The council decided to postpone a decision on that project, but approved other roadwork planned this summer in the Cannery District.
• Voters who live in wards 31 and 32, which are in a section of downtown and the East Side Hill neighborhood, will have a different polling place for next month’s primary election. Due to construction at the usual polling place, Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., those voters will instead cast ballots at the Masonic Temple, 616 Graham Ave., on Feb. 16.