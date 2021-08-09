EAU CLAIRE — The City Council will vote this afternoon on changes to Eau Claire ordinances that would allow Hy-Vee to both serve alcoholic drinks at in-store restaurants and have regular retail sales from its liquor department.
During its 4 p.m. meeting, the council’s agenda includes changes to its policy for Class B alcohol licenses that would decide whether the grocery store set to open this fall can run the way it wants to.
“This change is necessary to fulfill the desired operational vision for what we have in Eau Claire,” Tyler Power, Hy-Vee’s director of government relations, said during Monday night’s public hearing on the ordinance changes.
In April the city issued a Class B alcohol license that Hy-Vee had sought to cover both its store and restaurants inside of it. However that particular class of license, which is usually for bars and restaurants, comes with a four-liter limit on alcohol that can be purchased and taken elsewhere for consumption.
Changes being considered by the council would make an exception to that limit for grocery stores. However, it does still maintain that retail alcohol sales can still only happen between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Though the proposed ordinance change was prompted by Hy-Vee’s plans, City Attorney Stephen Nick said other grocers would be able to make use of it as well.
“It’s an ordinance of general application throughout the city,” Nick said. “If another grocer would want to operate in this manner they could.”
While the idea of full-service restaurants in grocery stores is relatively new, Power said it is trending and something that Hy-Vee is investing in.
The new Hy-Vee store set to open soon on Clairemont Avenue will have an expansive “food hall” with multiple in-store eateries, including a Wahlburgers.
“This is going to be our second store when this opens that will have this full concept,” Power said.
Along with the exception being created for grocery stores, the ordinance changes slated for a vote also include a general statement on alcohol use.
“The City Council finds that excessive consumption of alcohol is one of the primary issues affecting the health and safety of the Eau Claire community, one that is fueled by ease of access to intoxicants and alcohol of any kind,” would be added to city ordinances.
The statement goes on to say that restricting hours when large amounts of alcohol can be sold — such as the limited hours in place for retail sales — is one way to address issues tied to excessive consumption.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle asked if the Eau Claire City-County Health Department had any objections to the proposed alcohol license changes.
Local public health officials have given opinions on other city policies when they can impact high-risk drinking, but did not have an objection to the Class B license exception being created for grocery stores.
“We don’t see this narrow application as a concern from a public health standpoint,” Lieske Giese, Health Department director, said to the council.